SlammingMartinGeorgi

TYLER — The Needville 12U Little League team is heading to the regionals after outlasting Bellaire in a 10-7 shootout on Tuesday night at Faulkner Park.

Following Sunday’s 6-1 victory over the Cardinals in the semifinals, Needville and Bellaire met in a rematch to determine the Texas East State Champion.

Needville Head Coach Andy McRae said that while it wasn’t a perfect effort from his team, the batting and pitching stayed on point.

Needville hit 12 but had three errors.

Despite these defensive slips, the Needville pitching staff of Easton Ondruch and Colton Georgi struck out eight and collectively allowed four earned runs.

“We came out and hit the ball hard today, and it made the difference,” McRae said. “We pitched a great game and overcame a couple of errors, which we are normally really good defensively, but we did make some mistakes. However, the pitchers kept their heads in the game.”

Needville didn’t waste time getting on the board with a four-run first-inning frame.

