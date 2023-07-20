SlammingMartinGeorgi

TYLER — The Needville 12U Little League team is heading to the regionals after outlasting Bellaire in a 10-7 shootout on Tuesday night at Faulkner Park.
Following Sunday’s 6-1 victory over the Cardinals in the semifinals, Needville and Bellaire met in a rematch to determine the Texas East State Champion.
Needville Head Coach Andy McRae said that while it wasn’t a perfect effort from his team, the batting and pitching stayed on point.
Needville hit 12 but had three errors.
Despite these defensive slips, the Needville pitching staff of Easton Ondruch and Colton Georgi struck out eight and collectively allowed four earned runs.
“We came out and hit the ball hard today, and it made the difference,” McRae said. “We pitched a great game and overcame a couple of errors, which we are normally really good defensively, but we did make some mistakes. However, the pitchers kept their heads in the game.”
Needville didn’t waste time getting on the board with a four-run first-inning frame.
Ondruch smacked an RBI single to allow Easton Benge and Jagger McRae to reach home, while a sacrifice groundout allowed DJ Jablonski to score.
Bellaire avoided the shutout with an RBI single in the second, but Needville increased its lead in the following frame, adding two more runs.
Georgi grounded out to allow Jablonski to score, and Ondruch singled on a fly ball to score Benge.
Ondruch and Georgi led with four RBIs each, while Daylin Martin and Jablonski had one.
Ondruch felt confident throughout the game, thanks to his teammates.
“It feels good, and that means we are going on,” Ondruch said. “We’ve practiced a lot to get to this, and this is a really good feeling. We are going on. My teammates kept talking me up, and I felt good up there on the mound.”
Needville’s lead shrank to three runs following the fourth, but Needville responded with another four-run outing in the top of the fifth.
Jablonski’s single brought home Jagger McRae, Ondruch’s single allowed Jablonski to score, and Georgi brought Jablonski and Ondruch home with an RBI double.
As Benge captured the third and final out in the sixth, the 12-year-old began planning for the celebratory pool party.
“I have to thank my pitchers because they were lights out there, and I have to thank the Lord for the path,” Benge said. “Our offense was better than our pitching, which is hard to beat. The feeling was great to get here for the second time in three years.”
Needville moves on to the Southwest Regional tournament, which begins Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. at Marvin Norcross Stadium in Waco.
Coach McRae looks forward to resting before getting his team prepped for the tournament.
“We’ll take a couple of days off before we start getting ready for Waco,” McRae said. “It’s only the second time in our history that we have made it there. We’ll get the details and keep practicing and going. We’ll keep fighting and giving our best.”
