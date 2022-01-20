Skeeters to undergo name change

The Sugar Land Skeeters will be no more officially on Jan. 29.
The Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros announced Tuesday the organization would conduct a 2022 Launch Party at Constellation Field for the “new brand reveal.”
Mark Berman of KRIV Houston has reported the team is planning to change its name to the Space Cowboys.
The Sugar Land franchise was introduced as the Skeeters in 2012. The Skeeters, a slang term for mosquitoes, joined the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.
Sugar Land also hosted the Constellation Energy League in 2020 after the Atlantic League season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Skeeters have won three league titles in 2016, 2018 and 2020.
In November 2020, the Skeeters became the Astros’ Triple-A affiliate after Houston purchased an ownership stake
In their first season in Triple-A West, the Skeeters finished 71-49.
Tickets for the Launch Party will be $1, and proceeds will benefit the Astros Foundation. Fans can purchase tickets to the Launch Party by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/events.
The party will last 4-7 p.m. and will feature player autograph sessions, live music, fireworks and many more activities.
