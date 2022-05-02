Shubert leads the way for WCJC baseball

With the end of the junior college baseball regular season fast approaching for the Wharton County Pioneers, they are in third place in the Region 14 South Division.
The Pioneers are three games behind division leaders San Jacinto North and Alvin.
One of the many reasons for the Pioneers’ success this season has been the growth of second-year pitcher Rome Shubert from Santa Fe.
“I like to attack the zone, throw a lot of strikes, make the hitters get themselves out,” Shubert said. “Just trying to be too perfect and beat around the outside of the zone isn’t the most efficient.”
Shubert has not only been one of the better pitchers in Region 14, but his numbers have put him among the best from around the country.
The right-hander throws a fastball, changeup and a slurve. Shubert is an innings eater with six complete games tied for the sixth-most in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I. Shubert’s 2.03 ERA is the top in Region 14 and the 15th best in Division I.
No pitcher with at least 70 innings thrown has a better ERA than Shubert.
“I really like to relay on the guys behind me, especially this year,” he said.
This year has been the first normal baseball season for Shubert in recent memory.
Shubert survived a gunshot to the head during the Santa Fe High School shooting in 2018, his junior year. During his senior season, COVID-19 hit and kept him from finishing the year. As a college freshman, he was injured and did not finish the season.
“I went through all those ups and downs, but I always like to say God gives his toughest battles to his toughest soldiers,” Shubert said. “It doesn’t matter what curveball you’ve thrown you fight and fight until it’s finally over. Nothing should be able to take you down.”
As a high school junior, he signed with the University of Houston. However, due to COVID-19 giving players an extra year, he decided for playing time to come and play for the Pioneers.
His long and winding journey from high school will continue after his final pitch is thrown for the Pioneers, committing to play with Sam Houston State University next season.
