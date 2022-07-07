Shiner knocks out Lamar of Major sectional tournament

The Lamar Major Baseball All-Stars grabbed a 4-1 lead early in Thursday's Texas East Section 4 contest in Rosenberg.
But Shiner quickly answered with 11 runs over two innings en route to a 13-7 to eliminate Lamar from the sectional tournament at Seabourne Creek Regional Sports Complex.
Shiner advances to the sectional finals against El Campo on Friday and Saturday, if necessary. El Campo would need one more win, while Shiner would need two in two games to advance to the Texas East tournament.
Shiner led 1-0 after the first inning before the Lamar bats were able to get going.
Lamar's Turner Dickerson led off the second inning with a walk. A pitch hit Clayton Bolin and Reid Snow reached on an error.
Dylan Perwin forced home a run with a hit by pitch. Caedyn Wilson helped two runs to score with a single to center field.
A Shiner error on a hard-hit ground ball by Michael Mullagh allowed another run to score.
Shiner scored five runs with two outs in the third inning to lead 7-4. The future Comanches collected only one hit in the second inning and took advantage of Lamar's two errors and four walks.
Lamar tightened the gap in the third inning, with the first two batters reaching safely. Dickerson was given first base after a catcher's interference, and Bolin walked.
A handful of wild pitches brought home the run for Lamar.
Shiner extended their lead to 12-5 in the bottom of the third inning with five hits, including a three-run home run.
Mason Scott attempted to spark the Lamar offense in the fourth inning with a triple to right field. He scored on a Mullagh single after a pitch hit Joaquin Huerta.
A walk to Dickerson loaded the bases, and Huerta scored on a wild pitch.
Shiner added another run in the fifth inning with a walk, a wild pitch, a passed ball and an error.
Lamar had three total hits. Cole Inman (1.2 IP), Mullagh (0.0 IP), Perwin (1.1 IP) and Wilson (2.0 IP) combined to allow eight earned runs on seven hits over five innings, striking out nine and walking eight.
