Shelton shedding tacklers

ROSENBERG — The Ridge Point Panthers took sole possession of District 20-6A emphatically with a 61-0 demolition of George Ranch on Friday night.
The Longhorns and the Panthers both came into Traylor Stadium with a chance at first place in the district with perfect 3-0 marks.
However, it was last year’s champs, Ridge Point, that pulled away with the dominant win.
Both teams’ seasons have played similarly as both started 0-2 and were riding three-game winning streaks.
George Ranch brought some life to a rowdy home crowd early with a Kevin Odikpo interception on Ridge Point’s first play from scrimmage.
The Longhorn offense could not capitalize on the opportunity as David Michel missed a 35-yard field goal.
George Ranch did not see much go its way as the offense generated just 101 yards of offense the rest of the game.
Quarterback Deion Drinkard faced constant pressure from the experienced Ridge Point defensive line and linebackers, who produced 11 tackles for loss.
The pressure also forced Drinkard to throw three interceptions.
Ridge Point’s sophomore quarterback Austin Carlisle was prolific as he passed for more than 70% completion for 284 yards and three touchdowns after the interception.
Carlisle also rushed for two touchdowns on his four carries.
The George Ranch defense did have flashes as Jerrel Green forced a fumble after a Deion Drinkard interception.
Trent Turner forced a fumble for Trevion Adkins later in the game.
Cody Ford earned the lone sack of the evening.
George Ranch Head Coach Nick Cavallo’s squad remains in second place in District 20-6A with a matchup against winless Bush on the horizon Saturday morning.
“It’s one night and they played better than us tonight,” Cavallo said. “We got to play better.”
Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. at Mercer Stadium in Sugar Land.
The Longhorns are now 3-3, 3-1 while Ridge Point improves to 4-2, 4-0.
