Shelton shedding tacklers

Shelton shedding tacklers

George Ranch’s Jaden Shelton struggles to shed the Ridge Point defenders off him during Friday’s game against Ridge Point.

 Herald Photo by Scott Reese Willey

ROSENBERG — The Ridge Point Panthers took sole possession of District 20-6A emphatically with a 61-0 demolition of George Ranch on Friday night.

The Longhorns and the Panthers both came into Traylor Stadium with a chance at first place in the district with perfect 3-0 marks.

However, it was last year’s champs, Ridge Point, that pulled away with the dominant win.

Both teams’ seasons have played similarly as both started 0-2 and were riding three-game winning streaks.

George Ranch brought some life to a rowdy home crowd early with a Kevin Odikpo interception on Ridge Point’s first play from scrimmage.

The Longhorn offense could not capitalize on the opportunity as David Michel missed a 35-yard field goal.

George Ranch did not see much go its way as the offense generated just 101 yards of offense the rest of the game.

