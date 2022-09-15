 Skip to main content
Shelton pounds through

Shelton pounds through

Jaden Shelton and the George Ranch Longhorns prepare for Thursday’s District 20-6A game against Austin. The Longhorns hope to become 2-0 in district play after starting the nondistrict season 0-2.

 Herald photo by Rhonda Taormina

Thursday

George Ranch (1-2) v. Austin (2-1)

Coming off of their first win of the season, the George Ranch Longhorns return to Traylor Stadium with hopes of making it two in a row in District 20-6A against Austin.

A game-winning field goal by David Michel was the difference in the Longhorns’ win last week against Clements.

Quarterback Deion Drinkard continues to improve game-by-game.

The junior finished last week with his best game, passing for 171 yards and rushing for 98 with two touchdowns.

The Longhorns host the Bulldogs, who started the season the opposite of George Ranch.

