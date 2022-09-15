Shelton pounds through

Thursday
George Ranch (1-2) v. Austin (2-1)
Coming off of their first win of the season, the George Ranch Longhorns return to Traylor Stadium with hopes of making it two in a row in District 20-6A against Austin.
A game-winning field goal by David Michel was the difference in the Longhorns’ win last week against Clements.
Quarterback Deion Drinkard continues to improve game-by-game.
The junior finished last week with his best game, passing for 171 yards and rushing for 98 with two touchdowns.
The Longhorns host the Bulldogs, who started the season the opposite of George Ranch.
Austin took matchups against Alief Elsik and Westbury before dropping its first district game against Dulles on Thursday.
The Austin defense was not effective in stopping the run against the Vikings and allowed 6.8 yards per carry.
The Longhorns are coming off a 300-yard game where they averaged 9.4 yards a carry which might bode well against the Bulldog defense.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Thursday.
Friday
Lamar Consolidated (2-1) at Stafford (2-1)
It’s a battle of two programs vying for two-game winning streaks when Lamar hits the road to take on Stafford Friday at Stafford Municipal School District Stadium.
Lamar looks to build on last week’s 24-6 win over Westbury, a game that saw Justin McCullough rush for 92 yards and a touchdown. McCullough is Lamar’s leading rusher at 84.3 yards per contest.
Junior quarterback Nathan Lowther has thrown for 326 yards and three touchdowns, including two last week while completing a third of his pass attempts. Lowther has completed two passes this year of 80 yards.
The Mustangs come into the contest averaging 19 points per game with a defense that is yielding 13 points per contest.
Junior Marvin Farris, the team’s leading tackler at 9.7 tackles per game, leads the Mustang defense with four sacks on the year, while junior Oscar Pedraza has recorded the secondary’s lone interception thus far.
Lamar averages 108 passing yards per game, rushing for 145 yards a contest. Stafford comes into the game averaging 233 passing yards and 153 ground yards per contest.
Senior quarterback Brayden Batiste is completing 52.5% (21/50) of his passes for 202 yards and one score against two interceptions. The Spartans are led on the ground by junior Jamaal Wiley, who has rushed for 239 yards and four scores across Stafford’s first three games. Junior Harold Kidd II is the team’s leading receiver with 10 catches for 117 yards, while junior Chris Holland has Stafford’s only receiving touchdown of the season so far.
Stafford is coming off a 28-27 2OT road win over Sealy last week. Batiste completed seven of 12 passes for 99 yards, while Wiley ran the ball 21 times for 87 yards and two scores for the Spartans, who won on Sealy’s failed extra point try in the second overtime frame.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
Foster (3-0) at Angleton (2-1)
Foster looks to build on an impressive 3-0 start Friday night when the Falcons hit the road to take on 2-1 Angleton at Wildcat Stadium.
The Falcons are red hot, having given up only 14 points across their first three contests and coming off a 41-0 win Friday over Terry. The Wildcats overcame a close 42-38 season-opening loss at Lake Creek against a 17-7 win over Clear Lake and last week’s 24-21 win over Manvel.
Senior quarterback JT Fayard completed 10 of 16 passes for 92 yards and one touchdown for Foster, while senior running back Ashton Ojiaku carried the load, rushing the ball 25 times for 292 yards and four touchdowns. Ojiaku is averaging a staggering 207.7 yards per game. Fayard pitched in 13 yards and one score on the ground across four carries for the Falcons in the win over Terry.
Leading Foster in receiving is senior Dylan Apponey, who comes into week four averaging more than 105 yards per contest.
Angleton has spread out the passing responsibilities across senior Kariyen Boniaby Goins and junior Reagan Cade. Boniaby Goins has completed 16 of 33 pass attempts for 257 yards and one score, while Cade has completed 25 of 43 tries for 214 yards and a touchdown.
On the ground, the Wildcats are led by senior Deseahn Thomas, who has rushed for 233 yards and four touchdowns on 50 carries so far this year. Senior Ernie Rodriguez leads the Angleton receiving corps with eight catches for 101 yards. Senior Aaron Grear has 81 yards receiving and the lone touchdown catch so far for Angleton.
The Falcons come into the contest averaging 408 offensive yards per game, while Angleton is averaging a little more than 314 yards per contest.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Magnolia (1-2) at Terry (2-1)
Traylor Stadium hosts a pair of teams trying to get back on track Friday night when 2-1 Terry plays host to 1-2 Magnolia in non-district action.
Magnolia is coming off a tight 53-50 loss to a red-hot Fulshear offense last week, while Terry is trying to right the ship after a 41-0 loss Friday night to Foster.
Despite last week’s shutout, the Rangers are averaging more than 18 points a game, scoring 35 in Week 1 and 20 in Week 2, while the Bulldogs are giving up more than 49 points per game. Terry’s defense has held opposing offenses to 21 points per game, a number that was hurt by last week’s outcome, while Magnolia is scoring more than 36 points per contest.
Terry’s offense comes from the strength of its ground attack, which ran the ball 36 times for 162 yards in last week’s loss to Foster. The Rangers are averaging more than 138 yards on the ground per game, while passing for roughly 97.
Senior quarterback Jason Cruz has thrown for one score on the year for Terry, completing 64.1% of his passes and throwing just one interception.
Senior Marvin Thomas is the clubhouse leader in the rushing attack, picking up 193 yards on 42 carries and one score, while junior Marcus Townsend has three scores, rushing the ball 32 times for 173 yards.
The Rangers also get 41 rushing yards per contest out of freshman Jalyn Burton.
Senior linebacker Hammed Masha leads Terry with two interceptions in coverage, while also averaging 7.3 tackles per game. Senior Juan Rodriguez leads all Terry tacklers with 8.3 per contest. Masha and Rodriguez have each forced one fumble, while junior Cameron Lewis and sophomore Kevin Handy have recorded fumble recoveries.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Randle (2-1) v. Bryan (1-2)
The Randle Lions tasted defeat for the first time in last week’s “newcoming” game at Traylor Stadium.
The Lions have started the year as road warriors, securing the program’s first two wins away from Rosenberg.
However, the Lions’ perfect start ended Saturday at home against Columbia.
Quarterback Leo Garza has been up to the challenge of leading the Lions’ inaugural season, passing for 896 yards, 15 touchdowns and one interception.
Garza has benefited from his young playmaking receivers, Cortney Brown and Jaxon Montelongo.
The duo has combined for 36 catches for 550 yards with eight touchdowns.
The young team has protected the ball well in the first three games, turning the ball over just two times.
Bryan comes into Week 4 after winning a 55-42 game against Brenham.
Senior quarterback Malcom Gooden threw for 333 yards with four touchdowns which could set Friday’s game as a potential shootout.
The Vikings average more than 45 points per game while Randle averages more than 39 points.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Bryan.
Needville (2-1) at Sweeny (1-2)
After suffering their first loss last week, the Needville Blue Jays hope to get back on track on a road trip to Sweeny this Friday night.
The Needville offense will be led by sophomore sensation Da’Shawn Burton who has been torching opposing defenses, gaining seven yards per carry.
Burton also has six of the team’s 10 touchdowns this season.
Sweeny is coming off of its first win of the 2022 campaign with a 44-7 win against Hempstead.
The Sweeny offense was spotty through the beginning of the season, putting zero on the board against Bay City and scoring 21 against Van Vleck.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Needville Stadium.
