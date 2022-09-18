 Skip to main content
Shelton breaking out

George Ranch running back Jaden Shelton sprints through the Austin defense Thursday night at Traylor Stadium.

 Herald Photo by Rhonda Taormina

ROSENBERG — A career-high night for running back Jaden Shelton led to George Ranch securing a 23-13 victory over Austin Thursday night at Traylor Stadium.

Shelton got better as the game went along and ran for 158 yards and a touchdown.

The Longhorns never trailed in the homecoming game as George Ranch won the contest in all three phases.

Head Coach Nick Cavallo was proud of his team’s complete game.

“The kids played well,” Cavallo said. “We got the win and any time you get the district win, it’s a positive.”

Despite out-gaining the Longhorns in the first half, the visiting Bulldogs suffered from too many self-inflicted errors.

The Bulldogs committed 10 penalties for 65 yards, fumbled three times and had a punt and field goal blocked.

