Shelton breaking out

ROSENBERG — A career-high night for running back Jaden Shelton led to George Ranch securing a 23-13 victory over Austin Thursday night at Traylor Stadium.
Shelton got better as the game went along and ran for 158 yards and a touchdown.
The Longhorns never trailed in the homecoming game as George Ranch won the contest in all three phases.
Head Coach Nick Cavallo was proud of his team’s complete game.
“The kids played well,” Cavallo said. “We got the win and any time you get the district win, it’s a positive.”
Despite out-gaining the Longhorns in the first half, the visiting Bulldogs suffered from too many self-inflicted errors.
The Bulldogs committed 10 penalties for 65 yards, fumbled three times and had a punt and field goal blocked.
Austin Head Coach Mike Arogbonlo talked about consoling a “hurt” locker room following the tough loss.
“We had a blocked punt, a blocked field goal and those are essentially two turnovers,” Arogbonlo said. “We fought hard, but against teams like that, we can’t cough up the ball like that and you have to be sound in the kicking game. We got to clean things up. We are different and we don’t believe in moral victories. I felt like our team was the better team, but they (George Ranch) deserved to win.”
Austin quarterback Jamal Franklin moved the ball down the field early on. However, a mistimed toss and penalties doomed one drive with the Bulldogs on their 25-yard-line.
Bad went to worse after George Ranch recovered a botched punt that put the Longhorn offense on the Austin 20-yard line.
One play later, quarterback Deion Drinkard connected with Jackson Muckelroy on a play-action pass for the game’s first score.
The next Austin drive was another successful possession that put the Bulldogs in a scoring position.
However, George Ranch’s Colin McLemore blocked a 36-yard field goal attempt.
The Longhorns followed with two field goals late in the second quarter from last week’s hero David Michel.
A failed trick onside kick by George Ranch gave Austin the ball at midfield and the Bulldogs capitalized.
Franklin’s dual-threat abilities kept the Bulldogs in the game as the senior rushed for a 2-yard touchdown to pull his team within 13-7 before halftime.
A scoreless third quarter led to Michel kicking his third field goal to start the fourth and put the Longhorns up 16-7.
Michel had a perfect night, converting three-for-three on kicks from 27-, 38- and 28-yards out.
The Bulldogs continued to fight, with Franklin delivering a 56-yard touchdown run to cut the lead 16-13.
Franklin finished with 117 yards rushing and threw for 111.
Austin got the ball back and reignited its offense with quick throws to No. 1 wideout Daniel Oloso.
Oloso caught seven for 74 yards.
The drive stalled in the red zone as George Ranch forced Oloso to fumble.
The Longhorns drained the game clock to 2:12 when Shelton pounded in a 2-yard score to ice the game.
The Longhorns are now 2-2, 2-0, while Austin falls to 2-2, 0-2.
George Ranch will look to make it 3-0 in District 20-6A when the Longhorns travel to Travis on Thursday.
Austin (2-2, 0-2) returns to district play Friday against Elkins.
