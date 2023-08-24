 Skip to main content
Seven Lakes outlasts George Ranch

RICHMOND — The George Ranch Longhorns gained a positive outlook ahead of their District 20-6A schedule despite a 3-1 loss to Katy Seven Lakes on Tuesday night.

The Ranch Rowdies were in full support at George Ranch High School, but their enthusiasm fell short in lifting the Longhorns to victory against the Lady Spartans in a four-set defeat.

Seven Lakes posed a significant challenge for the Longhorns, being a regional quarterfinalist from the previous season.

George Ranch, a qualifier for the 2022 postseason, held the lead in three of the four sets but could not capitalize.

The Longhorns started fast, taking a 9-4 lead in the first set but were thwarted by the Lady Spartans, who earned a 25-20 victory.

This pattern persisted throughout the match as George Ranch’s strong openings dwindled as the set progressed.

George Ranch’s head coach, Cheyanne Forshee, observed how self-inflicted errors cost the Longhorns the lead in sets one and three.

