Seven Lakes outlasts George Ranch

RICHMOND — The George Ranch Longhorns gained a positive outlook ahead of their District 20-6A schedule despite a 3-1 loss to Katy Seven Lakes on Tuesday night.
The Ranch Rowdies were in full support at George Ranch High School, but their enthusiasm fell short in lifting the Longhorns to victory against the Lady Spartans in a four-set defeat.
Seven Lakes posed a significant challenge for the Longhorns, being a regional quarterfinalist from the previous season.
George Ranch, a qualifier for the 2022 postseason, held the lead in three of the four sets but could not capitalize.
The Longhorns started fast, taking a 9-4 lead in the first set but were thwarted by the Lady Spartans, who earned a 25-20 victory.
This pattern persisted throughout the match as George Ranch’s strong openings dwindled as the set progressed.
George Ranch’s head coach, Cheyanne Forshee, observed how self-inflicted errors cost the Longhorns the lead in sets one and three.
“We got some unforced errors that we have to be able to control and maintain, especially when the pressure is on us,” Forshee said. “We had some missed serves and set errors and have to fine-tune our hands so that way our errors can be limited. We have to make our opponents earn every point.”
The Longhorns avoided a shutout with a 25-19 win in set two, fueled by the efforts of sophomore Madelynn Coy and junior Sydney Bryant.
Coy led the match with 11 kills, closely followed by Bryant’s 10.
The Lady Spartans secured the following sets: 25-21 and 25-19.
The third set was a seesaw battle, deadlocked at 16 before Seven Lakes closed with a 9-5 run.
George Ranch did not hold the lead in the fourth set as the Lady Spartans put away the home team.
Despite the loss, Forshee found positives in the performance of the team’s young blockers, particularly sophomore Makayla Thompson, who co-led the Longhorns with five blocks.
George Ranch tallied 18 blocks, compared to Seven Lakes’ four.
“I think our connections and chemistry got better overall,” Forshee said. “I knew going into this that Seven Lakes was a good blocking team so I thought it was good for us to get around their blocks at times. We got blocked some but it wasn’t all the time. We also got our hands on some tough balls as well and that’s critical.”
Madison Herrera also delivered an impressive performance, leading the Longhorns with 12 assists and three aces, while Hailey Forshee recorded a team-high 16 digs.
George Ranch now holds a 10-10 record in its nondistrict slate and is set to host the Battle of the Brazos Tournament, commencing today.
Following that, the Longhorns will commence District 20-6A play on Friday at Fort Bend Clements at 6:30 p.m.
