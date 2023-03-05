Senior embrace

SAN ANTONIO — The bar has been forever raised in Fulshear.
As the dust settles after the Lady Chargers’ first-ever appearance in the state tournament at the Alamodome, one thing is clear — Fulshear is no longer a secret on the state basketball stage.
“I’ll say this, we weren’t even supposed to be here,” Fulshear coach D’Shanna Brown said. “People probably didn’t know much about Fulshear, so what these girls have been able to do has just been a blessing and I’m so proud of them.
“This isn’t a failure in our eyes,” Brown added. “This was a very successful season. We may not have gotten the outcome that we wanted but I’m just as much proud of these girls as I’ve ever been.”
The semifinal contest against Lubbock-Cooper may not have ended the way any of the girls envisioned, but 33 wins and a Region III title are quite the legacy for the program’s three seniors, Ese Ogbevire, Kennedy Hill and Dani Klein, to leave behind.
For Ogbevire and Hill, especially, being key starters on this state-semifinal run has left a mark.
“They didn’t necessarily start our varsity program, but they started our first varsity season to where we were winning,” Brown said. “(Ogbevire and Hill) came in early on, Ese playing as a freshman and Kennedy as a sophomore, and they just kind of helped turn our program around.
“I can definitely say that Ese came in a point in time where we really weren’t even on the map and we were still trying to build to this point,” Brown added. “Ken came in with a high IQ. I can tell you they’re going to leave a legacy and leave a mark here at Fulshear High School.”
For Ogbevire, the ride was special, especially getting to take part in it with her younger sister Ruke.
“It’s a good feeling playing with my sister,” Ogbevire said. “We’re always very competitive against each other, so to have the opportunity to come out here and play with her means a lot. It means everything, really.”
Brown said the team had focused so little on its record during the season that she didn’t even know it, but stressed that’s not what matters most to the legacy left by her most impactful class in program history.
“They’ve made history,” Brown said. “To get to this point where we’ve gotten today is just so hard. There are so many schools that have wanted to sit in the same place we’re sitting at right now. Just that impact and the legacy that they’re going to leave behind is going to be a high mark to follow for the next girls that come through our Fulshear girls basketball program.”
The coach said building a winning program was as much about improving the mentality as it was about getting impact players.
“It was a losing mindset,” Brown said of the program’s culture before its rise to prominence. “Coming here, it was us getting all of the kids that the other school that we broke off of didn’t want. I think, for me, starting the varsity program was trying to instill in these kids that they have to believe in themselves — they have to have confidence.
“It’s not going to come overnight,” Brown added. “You have to work for it. You’ve got to be ready to grind, you’ve got to be resilient, you have to be tough. You have to commit, and that’s one of the biggest things.”
Brown said all of the struggles to get to this point were worth it.
“I tell them this a lot, but we wouldn’t be in the position we are if they hadn’t fought,” Brown said. “It’s easy to leave and go find the better schools and the better players. But it’s hard to stay and build, and that’s what these girls have done. They stayed. They built. They were resilient, and that’s why they’re here today.”
