Senior embrace

Senior embrace

Fulshear seniors Ese Ogbevire and Kennedy Hill embrace after falling short in the 5A State Semifinal on Thursday against Lubbock Cooper at San Antonio's Alamodome.

 Herald Photo by Sam Scinta Jr.

SAN ANTONIO — The bar has been forever raised in Fulshear.

As the dust settles after the Lady Chargers’ first-ever appearance in the state tournament at the Alamodome, one thing is clear — Fulshear is no longer a secret on the state basketball stage.

“I’ll say this, we weren’t even supposed to be here,” Fulshear coach D’Shanna Brown said. “People probably didn’t know much about Fulshear, so what these girls have been able to do has just been a blessing and I’m so proud of them.

“This isn’t a failure in our eyes,” Brown added. “This was a very successful season. We may not have gotten the outcome that we wanted but I’m just as much proud of these girls as I’ve ever been.”

The semifinal contest against Lubbock-Cooper may not have ended the way any of the girls envisioned, but 33 wins and a Region III title are quite the legacy for the program’s three seniors, Ese Ogbevire, Kennedy Hill and Dani Klein, to leave behind.

For Ogbevire and Hill, especially, being key starters on this state-semifinal run has left a mark.

“They didn’t necessarily start our varsity program, but they started our first varsity season to where we were winning,” Brown said. “(Ogbevire and Hill) came in early on, Ese playing as a freshman and Kennedy as a sophomore, and they just kind of helped turn our program around.

