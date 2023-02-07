Semmler gliding

FULSHEAR - The Lady Chargers faced adversity in Friday’s 56-38 win over the Lady Cougars and remained unbeaten in District 20-5A ahead of their regular season finale against Foster.
Friday’s game differed from the Jan. 10 meeting that saw Fulshear win 73-16.
Kempner pushed the often dominant Fulshear squad in the opening quarter as the Lady Cougars jumped out to a 16-11 lead after the first eight minutes.
Fulshear settled down the rest of the game and outscored Kempner 45-22.
Ese Ogbevire led Fulshear scoring with 15 points, followed by Sophia Semmler’s 14-point performance.
Ese Ogbervire scored 10, Jada Morgan and Kennedy Hill scored four and Dani Klein, Kinzie Searcy and Kimora Lopez scored three.
Fulshear looks to end the regular season as the undefeated district champion at 13-0 with a Tuesday win at Foster.
Fulshear Head Coach D’Shanna Brown lit up over the idea of completing a perfect district record at Foster’s expense.
“To go to their place and hopefully come away with the win and take that district title would give us some bragging rights and let everyone know that we are Fulshear and we have arrived,” Brown said.
Kempner’s loss and Randle’s win over Terry leaves the door open for the Lady Lions to leap the Lady Cougars for the final playoff berth in District 20-5A.
Kempner will play Lamar Consolidated in a must-win affair on Tuesday.
A Kempner win and a Randle loss results in the Lady Cougars qualifying for the postseason.
If both teams win or lose, a tiebreaker will be set for later this week to determine the No. 4 seed.
MISSOURI CITY - The Lady Lions kept their playoff hopes alive with Friday’s 52-29 win over the struggling Lady Buffs.
The win ties Kempner at 6-7 for the No. 4 playoff seed in District 20-5A.
Randle concludes the regular season with a must-win homestand against Terry on Tuesday.
The win guarantees the Lady Lions a tie-breaking game with the Lady Cougars or a playoff spot with a Kempner loss to Lamar Consolidated.
The Lady Lions could advance to the playoffs in their inaugural UIL season.
ROSENBERG - Foster geared up for its massive game with Fulshear on Tuesday by dismantling Terry on Friday night, 63-20.
Foster improves to 12-1, 26-9, while Terry drops to 0-11, 4-22.
Foster hosts Fulshear on Tuesday, where a win will force a tiebreaker for the district crown.
Terry hopes to earn its first district win this season against Randle on Tuesday.
ROSENBERG - The Lady Mustangs lost to the Lady Eagles on Friday, 37-31.
Sophomore Hailey Kinchen was Willowridge’s top scorer with eight points.
Lamar Consolidated drops to 4-9, 7-24.
The Lady Mustangs will play their season finale at Kempner on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
NEEDVILLE - Needville’s bad luck continued on Friday as the Lady Jays suffered their 16th-straight loss in a 51-35 defeat to Sealy.
Needville fell to 0-11, 3-23.
The Lady Jays look to snap their lengthy skid in the final game at Bellville on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.
