Semmler gliding

Semmler gliding

Fulshear’s Sophia Semmler scored on a layup during the second quarter of Friday’s game against Kempner.

 Herald Photo by Nick Irene

FULSHEAR - The Lady Chargers faced adversity in Friday’s 56-38 win over the Lady Cougars and remained unbeaten in District 20-5A ahead of their regular season finale against Foster.

Friday’s game differed from the Jan. 10 meeting that saw Fulshear win 73-16.

Kempner pushed the often dominant Fulshear squad in the opening quarter as the Lady Cougars jumped out to a 16-11 lead after the first eight minutes.

Fulshear settled down the rest of the game and outscored Kempner 45-22.

Ese Ogbevire led Fulshear scoring with 15 points, followed by Sophia Semmler’s 14-point performance.

Ese Ogbervire scored 10, Jada Morgan and Kennedy Hill scored four and Dani Klein, Kinzie Searcy and Kimora Lopez scored three.

Fulshear looks to end the regular season as the undefeated district champion at 13-0 with a Tuesday win at Foster.

