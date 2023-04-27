SebastianAndrea

HELOTES — Foster’s Sebastian and Andrea Delgado did not advance past Tuesday’s UIL State Tennis Tournament quarterfinals at Northside Tennis Center in Helotes.
In their first trip to the state competition, the bright lights may have been a little too much for the siblings, Coach Arron Arlo said.
Andrea, a junior, and Sebastian, a freshman, showed flashes throughout the first-round match but were overwhelmed by the Frisco Lebanon Trail duo of Ashna Potluri and Aaditt Rishi.
The Delgados lost in a two-set sweep, 6-1, 6-2.
Arlo attributes the unfamiliar play due to early jitters throughout the morning practice.
“There were just a lot of errors when we first started,” Arlo said. “We tried to break through the nerves earlier today but were tight going out. That whole first set was not the tennis they normally play, and the second, we started pretty good, but once we started to feel it, we struggled a bit and couldn’t snap back into it and get enough points in a row.”
Tuesday’s performance did not detract from an unbelievable run for the brother and sister.
