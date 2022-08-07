 Skip to main content
Schultz coaching her young squad

Needville Head Volleyball Coach Amy Schultz strategizes with her Lady Jays during a timeout at Friday’s scrimmage against Bellville.

 By Nick Irene nirene@fbherald.com

A new crop of Needville Lady Jays is set to take the volleyball court this season with Head Coach Amy Schultz optimistic and excited for the future.

The 2022 Lady Jays will feature a lot of new faces who were not a part of last season’s fantastic run.

The 2021 squad finished 33-13 with an undefeated 12-0 mark in district.

Needville made it all the way to the state semifinals in Garland before being defeated 3-0 by Celina.

Despite losing 10 seniors, Schultz remains confident that the new Lady Jays will fit in immediately.

“I cannot wait to see,” Schultz said. “Only one player actually started and played continuously last season so I am excited to see who steps up and leads this team.”

Junior Morgan Moore will likely handle most of the serving for the Lady Jays as she finished with a 94.3 serving percentage out of 401 attempts, second on last year’s team.

