Schultz coaching her young squad

A new crop of Needville Lady Jays is set to take the volleyball court this season with Head Coach Amy Schultz optimistic and excited for the future.
The 2022 Lady Jays will feature a lot of new faces who were not a part of last season’s fantastic run.
The 2021 squad finished 33-13 with an undefeated 12-0 mark in district.
Needville made it all the way to the state semifinals in Garland before being defeated 3-0 by Celina.
Despite losing 10 seniors, Schultz remains confident that the new Lady Jays will fit in immediately.
“I cannot wait to see,” Schultz said. “Only one player actually started and played continuously last season so I am excited to see who steps up and leads this team.”
Junior Morgan Moore will likely handle most of the serving for the Lady Jays as she finished with a 94.3 serving percentage out of 401 attempts, second on last year’s team.
Skylar Butler returns at libero from an impressive 2021 where she was fifth on the team with 217 digs.
Seniors Hailey Parker, Sydney Merton and Jessalyn Gregory are expected to lead the inexperienced group.
“The fans will see a group of seniors that are very coachable, positive, and hardworking,” Schultz said. “They are going to do a great job leading this team because they are calm and reliable and have great attitudes.”
The first glimpse of this young roster was on full display during Friday’s scrimmage.
The Lady Jays played Bellville, East Bernard, Sweeny twice in 30 minute intervals beginning on Friday morning into the afternoon.
Aubrey Chumchal returns for her junior season as the team’s active kills leader at just 15. However, Chumchal was one of many who Schultz thought stood out in Friday’s scrimmage.
Claire Todd, Butler, Moore and Casy Aragon were also included as standouts.
“We are really young and we need more practice and more reps,” Schultz said. “We had some silly errors since we netted a lot and doubled a lot. We had a lot of errors today but with repetition we will get better. We have a lot of room for growth.”
Schultz believes there is always the chance for another deep run in 2022 if there are no serious issues or injuries.
“A successful season to me is when the team really comes together during district, has great chemistry, plays hard and aggressive, no drama, continues to get better, stays hungry for that long road in playoffs, has supportive parents and loves to win,” Schultz said.
Needville begins its regular season in Goliad for a dual match on Tuesday with Goliad and Schulenburg.
The Lady Jays start district play on Sept. 9 against Navasota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.