School districts releases physical schedules

Lamar Consolidated ISD and Fort Bend ISD are hosting annual physicals for student-athletes in May.

Students should wear light, comfortable clothing and bring glasses or contacts if they have corrected vision.

Athletes must bring their school physical form with their completed medical history and have signed physical consent.

You can purchase the physical on gofan.co.

The following dates and locations are:

May 4, Randle High School and Wright Junior High

May 10, Fulshear High School and Leaman Junior High

