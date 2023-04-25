School districts releases physical schedules

Lamar Consolidated ISD and Fort Bend ISD are hosting annual physicals for student-athletes in May.
Students should wear light, comfortable clothing and bring glasses or contacts if they have corrected vision.
Athletes must bring their school physical form with their completed medical history and have signed physical consent.
You can purchase the physical on gofan.co.
The following dates and locations are:
May 4, Randle High School and Wright Junior High
May 10, Fulshear High School and Leaman Junior High
May 15, George Ranch High School and Reading Junior High
May 16, Foster High School and Briscoe Junior High
May 17, Lamar Consolidated High School and Lamar Junior High
May 18, Terry High School and George Junior High
Fort Bend ISD physical sites are listed below:
Physicals will cost $20 in cash on the appointment day.
April 26, Bush High School, 6706 FM 1464, Richmond, 3-6 p,m,
May 3, Hopson Fieldhouse, 3335 Hurricane Ln., Missouri City, 5-8 p.m.
May 10, Austin High School, 3434 Pheasant Creek Dr., Sugar Land, 5-8
July 29, Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, 16811
Southwest Fwy., Sugar Land, 9 a.m. — noon.
August 10, Hopson Fieldhouse, 3335 Hurricane Ln., Missouri City, 5-8 p.m.
