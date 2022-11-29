Sabres face the Red Wings in Atlantic Division action

Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division)
Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division foes meet when the Detroit Red Wings play the Buffalo Sabres.
Detroit has gone 7-5-4 overall with a 1-3-1 record against the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings have gone 5-0-3 in games they score at least one power-play goal.
Buffalo is 7-9-0 overall and 3-6-1 against the Atlantic Division. The Sabres have given up 57 goals while scoring 59 for a +2 scoring differential.
The teams play Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Sabres won the last matchup 8-3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has nine goals and 15 assists for the Red Wings. Filip Hronek has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.
