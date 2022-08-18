 Skip to main content
Rubio serving it upLechler prepares on defense

The Foster Lady Falcons struggled in their Tuesday match against Travis as they lost 3-1 while dropping three straight sets.

Travis did not lead in the first set but the two sides stayed competitive throughout Foster’s 25-23 win.

Jackie Onyechi and Bailey Lechler’s powerful striking contributed to most of the Foster scoring in the first set.

Travis’s play continually got better as the match went on beginning with a 25-22 second set win.

Travis Head Coach Rachel Kessler said better communication on the court made for the quick turnaround.

“We are a new team with only five seniors returning so it was getting in sync and communicating early,” Kessler said. “Coming into the second set, we knew we had to adjust and we couldn’t do the same thing over and over again. Foster is very tricky so we had to bounce back quickly.”

The Lady Falcons’ woes continued into the third set with Travis running away to a 25-19 win.

