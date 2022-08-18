Rubio serving it upLechler prepares on defense

The Foster Lady Falcons struggled in their Tuesday match against Travis as they lost 3-1 while dropping three straight sets.
Travis did not lead in the first set but the two sides stayed competitive throughout Foster’s 25-23 win.
Jackie Onyechi and Bailey Lechler’s powerful striking contributed to most of the Foster scoring in the first set.
Travis’s play continually got better as the match went on beginning with a 25-22 second set win.
Travis Head Coach Rachel Kessler said better communication on the court made for the quick turnaround.
“We are a new team with only five seniors returning so it was getting in sync and communicating early,” Kessler said. “Coming into the second set, we knew we had to adjust and we couldn’t do the same thing over and over again. Foster is very tricky so we had to bounce back quickly.”
The Lady Falcons’ woes continued into the third set with Travis running away to a 25-19 win.
In the match-clinching fourth set, Travis dominated Foster and was up by as many as 12 in the 25-17 win.
Foster Head Coach Morgan Hunter felt her young team had a tough time adjusting to Travis’s Ryan Williams on the outside as the game progressed.
“I think Travis is a solid team and they have an amazing outside hitter who did a great job scoring points and moving the ball around,” Hunter said. “My team struggled to shut that down. We are a young bunch with two seniors. We had some girls that haven’t gotten a lot of playing time this year get a lot today.”
Without top killer Koryn Johnson in the lineup due to injury, the new lineup lacked chemistry and consistency, Hunter said.
“I think when we lost the two sets, we just mentally shut down,” Hunter said. “I think the chemistry will continue to improve the more we play and the better we will be. We are in the Dickinson Tournament from Thursday to Saturday with one practice so we have to try to get better at a lot of things real quick.”
Despite the 6A versus 5A matchup, Kessler believes her Lady Tigers can learn a lot from playing a successful program like Foster.
“I think Foster is a great school and if anything I think we can learn from them and take that into our own district play,” Kessler said. “They are not scared to put a ball down or swing at some balls so that’s good to know what we will be up against. We will be ready for district.”
Travis advances to 7-3 while Foster drops to 5-2.
Fulshear 3, Seven Lakes 1
The Fulshear Lady Chargers bounced back from an opening set loss to take three in a row and steal the win from Seven Lakes on Tuesday.
Fulshear began its home opener on the losing end of a 25-18 first set.
However, the Lady Chargers came back with back-to-back 25-15 wins in sets two and three.
Fulshear claimed the victory following a 25-18 win in set four.
Fulshear is now 5-4 and will play at Travis on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
George Ranch 3, Dickinson 1
The George Ranch Longhorns snatched a 3-1 win over Dickinson on Tuesday.
The Longhorns took the first set 25-19 and dropped the second 25-22.
George Ranch settled down in the third and fourth sets with 25-21 and 25-16 margins to put away the Lady Gators.
Sophomore Sydney Bryant continued her strong start to the 2022 season with a team-leading 22 kills in four sets.
Riley Steubing added four aces while serving and added 21 digs.
London Finch was a force defensively blocking four.
The Horns move on to play in the Aldine ISD Tournament starting on Thursday.
Lamar Consolidated 3, Columbia 2
The Lamar Consolidated Lady Mustangs rallied from a 2-0 deficit to come back against Columbia on Tuesday.
The Lady Mustangs lost the first two sets to the Lady Roughnecks, 25-19 and 25-20.
Lamar however then won three-straight sets, 25-17, 25-17 and 15-12 for the win.
The Lady Mustangs will visit Crosby at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Paetow 3, Needville 0 — Santa Fe 3, Needville 2
The Needville Lady Jays lost a pair of Tuesday matches to Paetow and Santa Fe.
Needville began with a 3-0 shutout loss to Paetow.
Aubrey Chumchal led the Lady Jays with seven kills, 11 assists and 17 digs.
Skylar Butler also had 17 digs and Sydney Merten had assists in three sets.
The scores were 25-18, 25-21 and 25-18.
The Lady Jays’ second match was a heartbreaker against Santa Fe after they squandered a 2-0 start.
Butler had 35 digs, Chumchal had 16 assists, Hailey Parker had eight kills and Layna Zamarron had five blocks.
Needville won the first sets 25-21 and 25-19 but dropped the next three 25-19, 25-19 and 15-9.
Needville will go to the Dickinson Tournament on Thursday through Saturday.
The Terry Lady Rangers swept Van Vleck 3-0 on Tuesday.
The Lady Rangers will host Galveston Ball Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m.
