Roundup: Fulshear girls outlast Angleton to lock in No. 3 seed

The following are the Fort Bend area basketball results from Friday, Jan. 28:
Basketball - boys
District 20-6A
Ridge Point 62, Austin 47
The Panthers remained in second place in District 20-6A with a win at Austin Friday, 62-47. Ridge Point had more rebounds (43-24), assists (12-6), steals (13-11) and a better shooting percentage (46%-32%) than Austin.
TJ Ford Jr. had 18 points, four defensive rebound and two steals. Conlie Christmas had 13 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three defensive rebounds.
Ethan Willenborg had 10 points and four rebounds.
Jamir Amiel had seven points, eight rebounds, five aces, four defensive rebounds and two steals.
Elkins 61, Bush 51
The Knights outscored Bush 29-19 in the second and third quarter en route to a 61-51 victory Friday at Wheeler Field House.
Junior Chris Johnson had 29 points in the victory, while Jackson Field had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Johnson (7) and Fields (4) combined for 11 assists. Junior Kristopher Barnett had eight points and three steals.
Clements 55, Dulles 47
The Rangers remained tied for third place in District 20-6A with a win at home on Friday, 55-47.
Travis 59, George Ranch 48
The Tigers won a road game at George Ranch on Friday, 59-48. Alex Martinez had 18 points, while Zack Martinez earned the charge belt. Jason Nwaneti had 10 points and Cameron Crockett had nine rebounds.
Sophomore Noah Ritchards had 14 points for George Ranch, while junior Evan Howard had nine points. Ritchards and junior Kurtis McNeil each had five rebounds.
District 24-5A
Foster 62, Kempner 56
The Falcons created further separation between Foster and Kempner with a road win over the Cougars Friday, 62-56.
Junior Jace Jones had 14 points, while senior Chancellor White had 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Junior Braden Smith had 12 points.
Angleton 69, Fulshear 55
Fulshear lost a road game at Angleton on Friday, 69-55. The Chargers were able to come out of the break and outscore the Wildcats, 19-11, but a 41-20 margin at halftime was too much to overcome.
Marshall 96, Hightower 68
Buffs were in control from start to finish in a 96-68 win. Chris Marshall dropped 40 points for Marshall. Aaron Williams put in 13 for the ’Canes.
Terry 63, Willowridge 52
The Rangers earned a 63-52 win over Willowridge on Friday. Gerry Ray had 24 points, six assists and four steals. Daylen Morales had 15 points and six rebounds.
District 24-3A
Danbury 54, Brazos 53
A last-second shot sank the Brazos Cougars Friday at home against Danbury, 54-53. Brazos (12-15, 1-8) will travel to Hitchcock on Tuesday.
East Bernard 52, Van Vleck 40
The Brahmas built a 27-13 lead at halftime to hold off Van Vleck, 52-40, Friday in Van Vleck. East Bernard led the rebounding (48-33), assists (7-5) and shooting percentage (34%-31%) categories in the victory.
Basketball - girls
District 20-6A
Austin 66, Ridge Point 34
The Lady Bulldogs came away with a win Friday at Ridge Point, 66-34. Senior Gabby Johnson had 25 points, while freshmen Aminah Dixon and Andrea Sturdivant combined for 30 points.
Johnson collected a double-double with 18 rebounds and three blocks. Junior India Jackson had 11 rebounds, while Sturdivant had five assists and four steals.
Elkins 49, Bush 37
The Lady Knights earned a home win Friday over Bush, 49-37. Elkins won the rebounding category (44-27), assists (13-5) and shooting percentage (35%-28%).
Dulles 82, Clements 23
The Lady Vikings remained on top of the District 20-6A standings with an 82-23 win over Clements Friday at home.
Senior Nya Threatt had 23 points followed by senior Dai Dai Powell with 18 points. Threatt, junior Samaria Pinkey and senior Peyton Overton each had eight rebounds. Senior Kaylie Johnson had five assists and six steals. Threatt aslo added six steals and three assists.
George Ranch 42, Travis 40
The Longhorns set up an important game against Austin Tuesday with a road win over Travis on Friday, 42-40. George Ranch (18-9, 8-3) hosts Austin (21-6, 10-1), looking to spoil the tie at the top with Dulles.
District 24-5A
Fulshear 55, Angleton 52 (2OT)
The Chargers earned an important victory in double overtime Friday against Angleton, 55-52. Fulshear led the rebounding (46-31) and steals (17-8) categories in the win.
Foster 62, Kempner 32
The Lady Falcons led 32-12 at halftime en route to a 62-32 win over Kempner at home on Friday. Foster led the Lady Cougars in rebounding (32-31), assists (13-9), steals (13-9) and shooting percentage (44%-30%) in the win.
Hightower 63, Marshall 22
The Lady Hurricanes held Marshall to single-digits in scoring in all four quarters Friday in a 63-22 win. Hightower led the game in rebounding (42-21), assists (13-5), steals (14-6) and shooting percentage (36%-24%) over the Lady Buffs.
District 25-4A
Bay City 53, Stafford 19
The Lady Spartans trailed 28-4 at halftime Friday at Bay City en route to a 53-19 loss. Stafford rebounded by outscoring the Lady Blackcats 12-9 in the third quarter, but Bay City sprinted to the win with a 16-3 margin in the fourth quarter.
District 24-3A
Brazos 40, Danbury 32
The Cougarettes kept their playoff hopes alive Friday with a 40-32 win over Danbury.
East Bernard 51, Van Vleck 24
The Brahmarettes improved to 7-2 in district play Friday with a road win at Van Vleck on Friday 51-24. Brazos (4-13, 3-4) is a game behind Van Vleck with two games to play.
Abby Hudgins had 22 points, while Jillian Faltysek, London Cavness and Samantha Rabius combined for 18 points.
TAPPS 5A District 5
Fort Bend Christian 42, Cristo Rey 29
The Lady Eagles led 29-9 at halftime in a 42-29 home win over Cristo Rey Jesuit. Fort Bend Christian was led by senior Daara Akinpelu with 14 points while sophomore Gracie Peschel added nine points. Akinpelu had a double-double with 16 rebounds and Peschel added 11 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.