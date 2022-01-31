Roundup: District 24-5A standings shuffle after Friday action

Soccer - boys
District 20-6A
Bush 1, Travis 1
The Tigers tied Bush in regulation Friday at home, no information on the ensuing shootout was provided.
Clements 4, Elkins 3
Senior Ranger Ryan Boothe had a hat-trick in a 4-3 road win over Elkins Friday. Junior Chris McMeans added a goal for Clements, while sophomore Maesum Brito (2), Jay Manuel and Boothe added assists. Junior Sam Sharrab, senior Joshua Joseph and sophomore Kavin Nepal each scored for Elkins, while senior Zachery Bowers added an assist.
Senior Dylan Nguyen had five saves for Clements, while senior Jon Luke Harmeyer and junior Omar Elsaadi combined for 11 saves for Elkins.
Ridge Point (2), Dulles 1 (S/0 4-3)
The Panthers earned a 4-3 shootout win after tying in regulation 1-1 against Dulles Friday in Sugar Land.
The Vikings’ lone goal came from junior Wassem El-Saadi with an assist from senior Kevin Lozano. Senior Reese Ramsey had five saves for Dulles in goal.
Austin (2), George Ranch 1 (S/O)
The Austin Bulldogs earned a 7-6 shootout victory Friday over George Ranch after tying in regulation 1-1.
George Ranch’s lone goal came from Eduardo Scioto. Austin’s score came from Jose Colin with an assist from Gabe Minor. Goalkeeper Hady Elissa earned the shootout win with a penalty kick save.
District 24-5A
Hightower 6, Fulshear 1
The Hurricanes earned an impressive 6-1 victory over Fulshear Friday at home. Junior Xavier Grimalt (2), sophomore Alex Agwunobi (2), senior Freddy Martinez and junior Aron Reyes scored for Hightower. Martinez had three assists while Agwunobi, sophomore Andres Agwunobi and senior Jose Santiago each added an assist. Sophomore Raul Garcia and freshman Edwin Garcia combined for five saves.
Foster 2, Marshall 0
Senior Ezekiel Cerda earned his fourth district shutout in goal Friday with a 2-0 win over Marshall at home. Foster had goals from David Mills and Jose Hernandez.
Willowridge 4, Lamar Consolidated 1
The Eagles scored two goals in each half to earn a home win against Lamar Consolidated, 4-1.
Kempner 6, Terry 2
The Cougars earned a home win Friday against Terry, 5-2. Santos Martinez earned a hat-trick in the win, while Jason Fierro and Franklin Hernandez each scored for Kempner.
Soccer - girls
District 20-6A
Travis 4, Bush 0
The Lady Tigers earned a shutout road win Friday at Bush, 4-0.
Clements 3, Elkins 0
The Lady Rangers collected a shutout home win Friday over Elkins, 3-0. Madeline Xiong (2) and Allison Wang scored goals for Clements. Xiong, Wang and Aya Watanabe each had assists.
Senior Ashley Arnold had eight saves for Elkins, while the Lady Knights had five shots on goal including two from freshman Amelia Olowu.
Ridge Point 8, Dulles 0
The Lady Panthers earned a 8-0 win at home against Dulles Friday. Ridge Point had goals from Dayo T, Charlotte Richardson, Georgia Mulholland, Zoe Main (2) and Laurel Kelley (2). Morgan Vinson, Mulholland, Julia McDonald (2) and Lauren Walker had assists.
George Ranch 2, Austin 1
The Longhorns earned a 2-1 win Friday at home over Austin.
District 24-5A
Foster 9, Marshall 0
The Lady Falcons led 5-0 at halftime, and Foster scored four more goals in the second half to win 9-0 Friday at home against Marshall. Alex Adame and Zeena Hamdan each scored their first varsity goals in the victory.
Fulshear 7, Hightower 0
The Chargers earned a 7-0 win at home Friday against Hightower. Junior Valeria Reyes and sophomore Lauren Pelletier each scored two goals for Fulshear. Senior Mikaela Lopez, junior Ebba Bertils and junior Carrigan Donahoe each added a goal. Bertils (2), Lopez, Pelletier and Reyes each had an assist along with junior Joanna Guevara. Junior Erin Skeen earned a clean sheet in goal.
Willowridge 1, Lamar Consolidated 0
A single second-half goal lifted Willowridge to victory past Lamar Consolidated on the road Friday 1-0.
Kempner 4, Terry 0
The Lady Cougars earned a 4-0 win over Terry Friday in Rosenberg. Kempner had two goals each from senior Dalia Ghazal and sophomore Elizabeth Boo Werts. Ghazal, Werts and senior Menya Bird (2) each had assists. Senior Madison Alexander collected seven saves in goal.
