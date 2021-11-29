Rosenberg boxers bring home trophies

Terry High School freshman Eliana Dicondza treadily admits she had an anger problem as an adolescent.
By the age of 13, her parents decided Eliana might be able to channel her anger if she found the right outlet.
She did, at the Fort Bend Boxing Club in Rosenberg.
“My stepdad drove me over and coach Leon Perez said, ‘No problem, come back tomorrow ready to get to work.’”
She did. Boy, did she ever.
Two years later, the 15-year old finished first in her weight class in the USA Boxing Texas Women’s Championship tournament.
Two other girl fighters from the boxing club also won trophies: George Junior High School eighth-grader Savannah Edwards and Navarro Middle School sixth-grader Eva Edwards.
Eliana said she got lots of encouragement from her two older brothers, one who boxed and one who knew Karate.
“Coach Leon helped me with my anger issues,” Eliana recalled.
She said she was cool as a cucumber at her first tournament.
“I wasn’t nervous at all,” she said. “I was really very calm. I told coach Leon, ‘I’m ready, I’m confident.”
Is she ever worried about a punch to her pretty face?
“Not at all,” she answered. “I’m a better puncher than (my opponents) are. I’m a better fighter.”
Eliana’s current goal is compete at the Junior Olympics.
