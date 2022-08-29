 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Room to runFalcons dominate ‘Horns in first-ever ‘Brawl on the Brazos’ match-up

  • 0

Foster running back Ashton Ojiaku raced for five touchdowns Friday to help the Falcons dominate cross-county rival George Ranch in the first-ever “Brawl on the Brazos.”

Falcons senior quarterback JT Fayard threw two TD passes to senior wide receive Dylan Apponey to give Foster a 49-7 victory over the struggling Longhorns.

Nicholas Lopez’s golden foot was good all night, sending seven PATs through the uprights and giving Foster head coach Shaun McDowell his first-ever win over the Longhorns.

The non-district contest between 6A George Ranch and 5A Foster took place at Traylor Stadium in Rosenberg.

McDowell was awarded the Brawl on the Brazos boat paddle at the end of the game.

“It’s been a very long time since we got such a dominating win in that fashion,” he told the players after the game. “You played physical the entire game. I knew if came out there and hit them in the mouth, like we’ve been preaching since January, people would power down, and that’s exactly what happened.”

George Ranch’s offense sputtered all night and its defense simply couldn’t contain Foster’s high-octane running and passing game.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.