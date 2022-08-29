Room to runFalcons dominate ‘Horns in first-ever ‘Brawl on the Brazos’ match-up

Foster running back Ashton Ojiaku raced for five touchdowns Friday to help the Falcons dominate cross-county rival George Ranch in the first-ever “Brawl on the Brazos.”
Falcons senior quarterback JT Fayard threw two TD passes to senior wide receive Dylan Apponey to give Foster a 49-7 victory over the struggling Longhorns.
Nicholas Lopez’s golden foot was good all night, sending seven PATs through the uprights and giving Foster head coach Shaun McDowell his first-ever win over the Longhorns.
The non-district contest between 6A George Ranch and 5A Foster took place at Traylor Stadium in Rosenberg.
McDowell was awarded the Brawl on the Brazos boat paddle at the end of the game.
“It’s been a very long time since we got such a dominating win in that fashion,” he told the players after the game. “You played physical the entire game. I knew if came out there and hit them in the mouth, like we’ve been preaching since January, people would power down, and that’s exactly what happened.”
George Ranch’s offense sputtered all night and its defense simply couldn’t contain Foster’s high-octane running and passing game.
Nick Cavallo’s Longhorns returned the opening kickoff to their own 33 but the Falcons’ defense forced the ‘Horns to fumble the ball away on the very first down. Foster senior defensive end Demetrius Godfrey sacked ‘Horns’ quarterback Deion Drinkard at the George Ranch 20 yard line and ‘Horns defensive lineman Ahmad Alchikhali, a junior, pounced on the loose ball.
Three plays later, Ojiaku, a junior, rushed into the end zone from three yards out with 10:25 remaining in the first quarter.
The Falcons defense forced the ‘Horns to punt for plays later, which set Ojiaku up for his second TD of the evening. That touchdown came after Fayard moved the Falcons down field 71 yards on seven plays, which ended when Ojiaku darted in from one yard out with 5:21 remaining in the first period.
‘Horns’ fans watched as Drinkard, a junior, moved the offense down field from the Longhorns’ 20 yard line to the Falcons’ 30 before Foster’s defense forced a turnover on downs.
George Ranch deep back Adrian Falkquay intercepted a Falcons’ pass on the very first play of the drive and returned it to the Falcons’ 32.
But the Longhorns’ speedy running back Jaden Shelton, a junior, couldn’t find running room and Drinkard struggled to get the ball into the hands of his receivers. Foster’s stingy defense forced George Ranch to turn the ball over on downs a second time just shy of the red zone before the first quarter ended.
Foster took over on its own 28 yard line and three plays later, Ojiaku raced 45 yards for his third TD with 11:11 remaining in the second quarter.
Drinkard moved the ‘Horns down field 40 yards to the Falcons’ 33 before Foster defender Micah Linzy-Williams, a junior, intercepted Drinkard’s pass and returned it 51 yards to George Ranch’s 29.
Ojiaku scored his fourth touchdown on a nine-yard scramble up the middle with 5:01 remaining in the first half.
Foster headed to the locker rooms at half time with a commanding 28-0 lead.
Ojiaku scored his fifth TD of the night in Foster’s opening drive of the second half on a 59-yard romp down the sideline.
Falcons’ QB Fayard rifled a 37-yard TD pass to Apponey at the two-yard line with 6 minutes remaining in the third quarter to give Foster its sixth touchdown of the evening.
Foster scored its final TD four minutes later when Fayard once again connected with Apponey on the right sideline from the ‘Horns’ 40-yard line. Lopez’ kick gave Foster a 42-0 lead.
George Ranch scored its only touchdown on a 79-yard pass-run play with 7:19 remaining in the game when Drinkard found a wide open senior Gregor Jones in the middle of the field. Jones outpaced the Falcons defenders to the end zone.
George Ranch’s David Michel booted the extra point to make it a 49-7 game.
Ojiaku carried the ball 17 times for 223 yards and five TDs, Fayard completed five of 13 passes for 119 yards and two TDs. Apponey had 89 receiving yards and two TDs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.