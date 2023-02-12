Rockets' trade deadline solid but unspectacular

While not the flashiest, the Rockets did a solid job offloading some veterans at Thursday’s trade deadline to stockpile more draft picks and offer opportunities to younger players.
While not Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving, the Rockets’ closest thing to a blockbuster trade was sending Eric Gordon away.
After seven seasons in Houston, Gordon was finally traded after years of speculation as part of a three-team trade that sent the 14-year guard to the Clippers.
Gordon was the last remnant of the once title-contending 2018 Rockets team, who were one Game 7 win away from playing in — and likely winning — the NBA Finals.
Since then, the veteran guard has seen the franchise steadily decline with James Harden, Chris Paul, Clint Capela and many others sent away as part of a massive overhauling rebuild.
It’s been a rough few years, as the Rockets have been 50-159 since the 2020 season as of Friday.
So, after all the ballyhoo and years of speculation, the Rockets could at least get a protected picks swap with the Clippers.
The swap allows the Rockets to move their 28th overall up to 18th as part of the transaction.
While I would’ve liked some young players, the return we got is understandable.
Gordon’s $19.5 million cap hit made some buyers wary of trading assets for the 34-year-old guard.
However, Gordon’s contract is not guaranteed for next season, and many still consider him an effective bench player.
Two players were also included in the three-team trade that included Memphis.
Both athletes Houston got in return will not long be with us.
John Wall is back at least for a couple of days until the Rockets waive him, per General Manager Rafael Stone.
Wall’s past comments saying his experience in Space City was “beyond trash” make a split in both parties’ best interest.
The other piece is a 35-year-old Danny Green, who served as an excellent sharpshooter off the bench back in his day but whose best years are behind him.
Injuries have taken their toll on the veteran, limiting him to just three games with Memphis.
I won’t be shocked if Green’s days in Houston are numbered as well.
Green could mentor the youthful roster and spark the NBA’s 29th-ranked 3-point shooting team if he stays.
The 13-year vet is a nearly 40% career three-point shooter.
On the same day, a lesser-known deal occurred as Garrison Mathews and Bruno Fernando were sent to Atlanta for Justin Holiday, Frank Kaminsky and second-round picks in 2024 and 2025.
This trade is more about getting the draft picks and creating opportunities as opposed to the players.
Trading Mathews and Fernando will offer Josh Christopher and Usman Garuba more opportunities, per the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Feigen.
Kaminsky and Holiday have not started a game this season with the Hawks and will become free agents at the end of the season.
Despite costing more than Mathews and Fernando’s collective salary, there will be no impact on Houston’s offseason salary cap.
The newest Rockets are journeyman vets who offer very little beyond this season but offloading two sparingly used players for picks is always a good thing.
Mathews had shown flashes but injuries plagued his two-year run, while Fernando was the odd man out of a three-center rotation with Alperen Sengun and Garuba.
Overall, it’s usually better for a bad team to be active in the deadline instead of getting nothing for these guys.
The core nucleus is still intact and more draft capital gives management more opportunities to get low-cost, high-value assets.
