Rockets' trade deadline solid but unspectacular

While not the flashiest, the Rockets did a solid job offloading some veterans at Thursday’s trade deadline to stockpile more draft picks and offer opportunities to younger players.

While not Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving, the Rockets’ closest thing to a blockbuster trade was sending Eric Gordon away.

After seven seasons in Houston, Gordon was finally traded after years of speculation as part of a three-team trade that sent the 14-year guard to the Clippers.

Gordon was the last remnant of the once title-contending 2018 Rockets team, who were one Game 7 win away from playing in — and likely winning — the NBA Finals.

Since then, the veteran guard has seen the franchise steadily decline with James Harden, Chris Paul, Clint Capela and many others sent away as part of a massive overhauling rebuild.

It’s been a rough few years, as the Rockets have been 50-159 since the 2020 season as of Friday.

So, after all the ballyhoo and years of speculation, the Rockets could at least get a protected picks swap with the Clippers.

