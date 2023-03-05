 Skip to main content
Rockets need to clean house

E nough is enough.

If Rockets Head Coach Stephen Silas and General Manager Rafael Stone return next season, the organization will remain neutral at best.

The Houston Rockets are now a dumpster fire of a basketball team and the laughingstock of the NBA.

Despite having more talent on the roster this year, the Rockets remain inept with little hope to cling onto.

Between cartoonish reports of the organization’s culture and putrid play on the court, the Rockets have been virtually unwatchable this season.

Houston, as of Friday, holds the worst record in basketball at 13-49 amidst an 11-game losing game.

Recent performances indicate the franchise is content tanking the rest of the season in the hopes of landing the expected No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama.

