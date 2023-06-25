 Skip to main content
Rockets beginning to reignite after superb draft night

After Thursday’s NBA Draft, the Houston Rockets evoked excitement and anticipation as the team secured two potentially top-five picks at No. 4 and No. 20.

For the first time since James Harden graced the Toyota Center, the Houston Rockets have a genuine opportunity to embark on a much-needed rebuilding process.

Following the exhilaration of the NFL Draft for the Houston Texans, the Rockets’ draft outlook lacked the same enthusiasm.

Despite having among the best odds to land the No. 1 pick and the highly regarded Victor Wembanyama, the May 16 lottery did not favor Houston.

Wembanyama, the 7-foot-5 Frenchman, is considered one of his generation’s most exceptional basketball prospects, with pre-draft hype rivaling that of LeBron James.

While securing Wembanyama would have been a significant achievement, the Rockets were not as fortunate, and to their dismay, the division rival San Antonio Spurs will reap the benefits.

The Spurs claimed the No. 1 selection, and it was an obvious choice from that point onward.

