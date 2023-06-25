Rockets beginning to reignite after superb draft night

After Thursday’s NBA Draft, the Houston Rockets evoked excitement and anticipation as the team secured two potentially top-five picks at No. 4 and No. 20.
For the first time since James Harden graced the Toyota Center, the Houston Rockets have a genuine opportunity to embark on a much-needed rebuilding process.
Following the exhilaration of the NFL Draft for the Houston Texans, the Rockets’ draft outlook lacked the same enthusiasm.
Despite having among the best odds to land the No. 1 pick and the highly regarded Victor Wembanyama, the May 16 lottery did not favor Houston.
Wembanyama, the 7-foot-5 Frenchman, is considered one of his generation’s most exceptional basketball prospects, with pre-draft hype rivaling that of LeBron James.
While securing Wembanyama would have been a significant achievement, the Rockets were not as fortunate, and to their dismay, the division rival San Antonio Spurs will reap the benefits.
The Spurs claimed the No. 1 selection, and it was an obvious choice from that point onward.
However, the disappointment of the draft lottery did not carry over to Thursday’s selections.
With their No. 4 pick, the Rockets selected Amen Thompson from Overtime Elite, which surprised few.
Thompson, a 19-year-old point guard, was widely anticipated to be the most likely selection at that spot, and for good reason.
Regarded as perhaps the best passer in his draft class and a formidable force in transition play, Thompson also excels defensively—an area in which Houston needed improvement.
The Rockets have ranked in the bottom four for defensive rating in the past three seasons, including a 29th ranking in 2022-23.
Defensive rating measures the number of points a team allows per 100 possessions, accounting for points allowed and the game’s pace.
Although Thompson’s shooting skills, with a 25.8% three-point shooting average, need improvement, he is expected to make an immediate impact in structuring a team that has often seemed disorganized on the court.
The real surprise of the night came with the 20th pick.
Cam Whitmore, from Villanova, who was considered a “slam-dunk” top-10 pick, slipped down and landed in the Rockets’ lap.
Whitmore’s medical evaluations deterred many suitors, as he continued to be passed over despite being projected as a potential top-five pick.
Experts even debated whether the Rockets should select Thompson or Whitmore at No. 4, never expecting that they would acquire both players without moving or trading any assets.
As the Big East Conference Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Year and a McDonald’s All-American, Whitmore’s unexpected slide raised concerns about his past injuries and medical reports.
While Whitmore missed seven games in his sole season with the Wildcats, no further information was provided regarding potential additional ailments.
ESPN’s Jay Bilas expressed little concern and hailed Whitmore as an “absolute steal at 20th overall.”
Bilas added that the Rockets gained another versatile defender and an excellent off-ball cutter who can attack the rim and provide reliable outside shooting.
Moreover, General Manager Rafael Stone addressed if the team had any concerns about Whitmore’s health.
“No, we don’t,” Stone said. “Cam went through a physical in Chicago, and every team had access to it. Our doctors had access to it.”
The Rockets have acquired two high-caliber prospects, which, if all goes well, can mark the beginning of something remarkable in H-Town.
The Rockets now have a solid foundation of young talent to build around, including 2021 No. 2 pick Jalen Green and 2022 No. 3 pick Jabari Smith.
With new Head Coach Ime Udoka, known for his exceptional ability to develop young players such as Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Dejounte Murray, Marcus Smart, and countless others, the sky’s the limit.
In my opinion, the Rockets’ rebuild can officially commence.
