Robbins blasts 3 HRs in Needville's 7-2 win over West University

The deck was stacked against the Needville 50/70 Intermediate All-Stars Thursday at West University Little League. The future Blue Jays faced the five-time reigning intermediate champions West University on its home field.
But in the end, Lucas Robbins and Needville held all the cards after a 7-2 win. Robbins hit three home runs and drove in four runs.
Needville advances to play again on Friday at 8 p.m. at West University.
Kase Vacek (3.1 IP), Robbins (2.2 IP) and Owen Ondruch (1.0 IP) did their part on the mound for Needville, allowing two earned runs over seven innings while striking out 16 and walking two.
Needville started strong on defense in the first inning. Vacek struck out two, and Angelo Aprea threw out a base runner at second base.
Robbins had an equally strong start on offense; he put Needville on the board in the second inning with a line-drive home run to left field on the first pitch he faced.
Needville wouldn’t score again until Robbins put another ball over the fence in the fourth inning. This time Aprea was on board after a walk to help make it 3-0 Needville.
Needville kept the rally going with Ondruch reaching on catcher’s interference and a pitch hit Konnor Bittner. But both runners were stranded after a strikeout.
There was a delay in the fifth inning after the stadium lights went out automatically due to a timer issue.
Needville put the game out of reach with a four-run frame in the sixth inning. Robbins started it with another blast; his third home run went over the center-field wall to make it 4-0 Needville.
Cade Park followed with a single, and Cain Todd put two runners on base with two outs with another hit.
Vacek scored a run with a single to center field, and Todd reached home on an error by the West University catcher.
Carter Hedt kept the hit party going with a single to left field to help Vacek score.
West University rallied to score two runs with three hits and a walk in the seventh inning. But Ondruch was able to close the door with two strikeouts and a fielder’s choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.