Rivas-Guzman

ROSENBERG — The Rangers suffered a 4-1 setback to Dobie at home on Friday before this week’s bi-district playoff game against Madison.
Sophomore Jeffrey Hernandez scored the lone Terry goal against the Longhorns.
Despite the loss, the Rangers return to the playoffs after missing the last postseason.
“Dobie is a really good team and well coached,” Head Coach Michael Bevins said. “Since we didn’t make the playoffs last year, we are looking forward to this opportunity to play a playoff game this year.”
While not the outcome Bevins was hoping for, he anticipates his Rangers coming into Friday’s home playoff match with a fiery attitude.
“All four of the Houston 5A playoff teams in that district are really good teams,” Bevins said. “Playing at home at our high school for a playoff game will be a first for me. Hopefully, we can get a lot of our students out there to support.”
The Rangers will play the Marlins on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.