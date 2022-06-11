Ridge Point's run ends in state semifinals against Southlake Carroll

Ridge Point played five playoff series to reach the UIL 6A State semifinals against Southlake Carroll at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
The Panthers had to be fast starters, dropping only one series opener during that run. But Ridge Point had no margin for error, with Friday's game being a win-or-go-home situation.
Unfortunately, Carroll's starting pitcher Griffin Herring didn't give Ridge Point much of a chance in a 6-1 loss.
Herring, an LSU commit, pitched a complete game, allowing one run on five hits. He struck out 13 and walked one.
The Panthers finish with a 35-6 record after earning the program's second regional championship following playoff wins over Katy Seven Lakes, Houston Westside, Katy Tompkins, Pearland and Strake Jesuit.
Carroll took a 1-0 lead for six pitches into Friday's contest.
Owen Proksch led off with a single before Ethan Mendoza hit a double down the left-field line, and error helped make it 1-0 Carroll.
Carroll added another run in the second inning after a bases-loaded walk.
Carroll again loaded the bases in the third inning; an error by Zion Stephens allowed a run to score, and a sacrifice fly by Cole Bedwell helped make it 4-0.
Carroll had a 5-0 lead before Ridge Point collected their first base runner. Mendoza hit his second double in the fourth and scored on an error by Travis Vlasek.
Ridge Point had gone down in order through the first four innings before Vlasek led off the bottom of the fifth with a single. Herring responded by striking out the next three batters to end the inning.
Carroll added another run in the sixth inning with a one-out triple by Proksch and an RBI single by Mendoza.
Ridge Point continued to show life in the sixth inning with a single by Stephens and a double by Parker Martin. But the two runners were left in scoring position.
The Panthers went down swinging in the seventh inning. Vlasek and JJ Kennett hit back-to-back doubles to score Ridge Point's lone run.
Panthers' starting pitcher Hunter Nichols allowed three earned runs on four hits over two innings, striking out two and walking two — leaving after facing four batters in the third inning. Kellen Gradisar allowed one run on four hits over five innings, striking out five and walking one.
