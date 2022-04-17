Ridge Point, Stafford soccer stars named UIL all-tournament

Ridge Point junior forward Zoe Main and sophomore forward Dayo Tennyson were named to the 6A girls' all-tournament team.
The Fort Bend area was presented by two programs at the 2022 UIL Soccer State Tournament in Georgetown. Ridge Point and Stafford both earned spots on the 2022 UIL Soccer State All-Tournament Teams.
Ridge Point junior forward Zoe Main and sophomore forward Dayo Tennyson were named to the 6A girls' all-tournament team.
Main had multiple shots on goal during the Lady Panthers' state semifinal match against Rockwall. Main also assisted on one goal.
Tennyson recorded one of Ridge Points' two goals in a 4-2 overtime loss to Rockwall.
Stafford senior forward Aron Maldonado and senior defender Daniel Torres were named to the 4A boys' all-tournament team.
Maldonado scored the Spartans' lone goal of the 4A boys' state semifinals match against Boerne. Torres is a senior leader on the backline of the Spartans' defense.
Stafford lost Boerne 7-1 on Wednesday of the state tournament.
2022 UIL Soccer State All-Tournament Teams Conference 4A Girls Name, School, Class, Position Brielle Buchanan, Celina, Junior, Midfielder Jules Burrows, Midlothian Heritage, Sophomore, Midfielder Metis Cody, Lumberton, Junior, Midfielder Madeline Davis, Boerne, Junior, Midfielder Brooke Denison, Lumberton, Senior, Defender Rose Giambruno-Fuge, Midlothian Heritage, Senior Kaitlyn Gustafson, Celina, Sophomore, Goalkeeper Regina Hernandez, Boerne, Senior, Midfielder Paisley Mabra, Midlothian Heritage, Sophomore, Defender Mia Norman, Celina, Junior, Midfielder Taylor Zdrojewski, Celina, Senior, Forward* Conference 4A Boys Name, School, Class, Position Dylan Cabrera, Stephenville, Sophomore, Midfielder Jess Gonzales, Boerne, Junior, Midfielder Kohyn Gough, Celina, Senior, Midfielder Nikolas Hamblin, Celina, Junior, Defender Noah LeMaster, Boerne, Junior, Goalkeeper* Aron Maldonado, Stafford, Senior, Forward Hank Melton, Celina, Sophomore, Midfielder Landon Murphy, Boerne, Senior, Midfielder Gio Nava, Stephenville, Sophomore, Forward Sam Theiss, Boerne, Senior, Midfielder Daniel Torres, Stafford, Senior, Defender Conference 5A Girls Name, School, Class, Position Skyleigh Arnold, Boerne Champion, Junior, Defender Cori Cochran, Frisco Wakeland, Senior, Forward* Vivian Garza, Boerne Champion, Senior, Forward Laney Gonzales, Magnolia, Senior, Midfielder Katy Gregson, Frisco Wakeland, Junior, Forward Bella James, Frisco Wakeland, Junior Midfielder Samantha Larsen, Grapevine, Senior, Forward Samantha Lumpkin, Grapevine, Junior, Defender Theresa McCullough, Grapevine, Junior, Forward Michelle Polo, Magnolia, Junior, Midfielder Drew Stover, Frisco Wakeland, Senior, Goalkeeper Conference 5A Boys Name, School, Class, Position Enrrique Alvarez, Dripping Springs, Senior, Midfielder Elijah Betancourt, Katy Jordan, Sophomore, Goalkeeper Brennan Bezdek, Frisco Wakeland, Senior, Forward Ben Bucic, Katy Jordan, Junior, Defender Ryan Greener, Frisco Wakeland, Senior, Midfielder Daniel Gutierrez, Fort Worth Trimble Tech, Senior, Forward William Heidman, Frisco Wakeland, Senior, Forward* Adam Knutson, Dripping Springs, Senior, Midfielder Leo Mireles, Fort Worth Trimble Tech, Senior, Defender Javier Ortega, Dripping Springs, Senior, Defender Hazani Torres, Frisco Wakeland, Sophomore, Midfielder Conference 6A Girls Name, School, Class, Position Addison Bray, Austin Westlake, Junior, Forward Kennedy Fuller, Southlake Carroll, Freshman, Midfielder* Olivia Geller, Southlake Carroll, Freshman, Goalkeeper Hanna Khan, Southlake Carroll, Senior Forward Zoe Main, Fort Bend Ridge Point, Junior, Forward Zoe Matthews, Southlake Carroll, Freshman, Midfielder Kaitlin Ogilvie, Austin Westlake, Junior, Defender Lauren Piper, Rockwall, Senior, Midfielder Avery Shipman, Rockwall, Junior Midfielder Dayo Tennyson, Fort Bend Ridge Point, Sophomore, Forward Madelyn Weir, Rockwall, Senior, Midfielder Conference 6A Boys Name, School, Class, Position Alex Bethke, Austin Lake Travis, Senior, Forward Nolan Giles, Plano, Senior, Forward Hunter Merritt, Katy Seven Lakes, Junior, Forward Jose Miranda, Conroe The Woodlands, Senior, Forward Aidan Morrison, Katy Seven Lakes, Sophomore, Midfielder Ben Platt, Austin Lake Travis, Senior, Midfielder Adam Schantz, Austin Lake Travis, Sophomore, Goalkeeper* Diego Valera Zamora, Plano, Senior, Midfielder Bernie Vargas-Lopez, Austin Lake Travis, Senior, Defender Mason Vezza, Conroe The Woodlands, Senior, Defender Steven Wood, Plano, Senior, Midfielder
