High school soccer

Ridge Point, Stafford soccer stars named UIL all-tournament

UIL State soccer

The Fort Bend area was presented by two programs at the 2022 UIL Soccer State Tournament in Georgetown. Ridge Point and Stafford both earned spots on the 2022 UIL Soccer State All-Tournament Teams.

Ridge Point junior forward Zoe Main and sophomore forward Dayo Tennyson were named to the 6A girls' all-tournament team.

Main had multiple shots on goal during the Lady Panthers' state semifinal match against Rockwall. Main also assisted on one goal.

Tennyson recorded one of Ridge Points' two goals in a 4-2 overtime loss to Rockwall.

Stafford senior forward Aron Maldonado and senior defender Daniel Torres were named to the 4A boys' all-tournament team.

Maldonado scored the Spartans' lone goal of the 4A boys' state semifinals match against Boerne. Torres is a senior leader on the backline of the Spartans' defense.

Stafford lost Boerne 7-1 on Wednesday of the state tournament.

2022 UIL Soccer State All-Tournament Teams

Conference 4A Girls

Name, School, Class, Position
Brielle Buchanan, Celina, Junior, Midfielder
Jules Burrows, Midlothian Heritage, Sophomore, Midfielder
Metis Cody, Lumberton, Junior, Midfielder
Madeline Davis, Boerne, Junior, Midfielder
Brooke Denison, Lumberton, Senior, Defender
Rose Giambruno-Fuge, Midlothian Heritage, Senior
Kaitlyn Gustafson, Celina, Sophomore, Goalkeeper
Regina Hernandez, Boerne, Senior, Midfielder
Paisley Mabra, Midlothian Heritage, Sophomore, Defender
Mia Norman, Celina, Junior, Midfielder
Taylor Zdrojewski, Celina, Senior, Forward*

Conference 4A Boys

Name, School, Class, Position
Dylan Cabrera, Stephenville, Sophomore, Midfielder
Jess Gonzales, Boerne, Junior, Midfielder
Kohyn Gough, Celina, Senior, Midfielder
Nikolas Hamblin, Celina, Junior, Defender
Noah LeMaster, Boerne, Junior, Goalkeeper*
Aron Maldonado, Stafford, Senior, Forward
Hank Melton, Celina, Sophomore, Midfielder
Landon Murphy, Boerne, Senior, Midfielder
Gio Nava, Stephenville, Sophomore, Forward
Sam Theiss, Boerne, Senior, Midfielder
Daniel Torres, Stafford, Senior, Defender

Conference 5A Girls

Name, School, Class, Position
Skyleigh Arnold, Boerne Champion, Junior, Defender
Cori Cochran, Frisco Wakeland, Senior, Forward*
Vivian Garza, Boerne Champion, Senior, Forward
Laney Gonzales, Magnolia, Senior, Midfielder
Katy Gregson, Frisco Wakeland, Junior, Forward
Bella James, Frisco Wakeland, Junior Midfielder
Samantha Larsen, Grapevine, Senior, Forward
Samantha Lumpkin, Grapevine, Junior, Defender
Theresa McCullough, Grapevine, Junior, Forward
Michelle Polo, Magnolia, Junior, Midfielder
Drew Stover, Frisco Wakeland, Senior, Goalkeeper

Conference 5A Boys

Name, School, Class, Position
Enrrique Alvarez, Dripping Springs, Senior, Midfielder
Elijah Betancourt, Katy Jordan, Sophomore, Goalkeeper
Brennan Bezdek, Frisco Wakeland, Senior, Forward
Ben Bucic, Katy Jordan, Junior, Defender
Ryan Greener, Frisco Wakeland, Senior, Midfielder
Daniel Gutierrez, Fort Worth Trimble Tech, Senior, Forward
William Heidman, Frisco Wakeland, Senior, Forward*
Adam Knutson, Dripping Springs, Senior, Midfielder
Leo Mireles, Fort Worth Trimble Tech, Senior, Defender
Javier Ortega, Dripping Springs, Senior, Defender
Hazani Torres, Frisco Wakeland, Sophomore, Midfielder

Conference 6A Girls

Name, School, Class, Position
Addison Bray, Austin Westlake, Junior, Forward
Kennedy Fuller, Southlake Carroll, Freshman, Midfielder*
Olivia Geller, Southlake Carroll, Freshman, Goalkeeper
Hanna Khan, Southlake Carroll, Senior Forward
Zoe Main, Fort Bend Ridge Point, Junior, Forward
Zoe Matthews, Southlake Carroll, Freshman, Midfielder
Kaitlin Ogilvie, Austin Westlake, Junior, Defender
Lauren Piper, Rockwall, Senior, Midfielder
Avery Shipman, Rockwall, Junior Midfielder
Dayo Tennyson, Fort Bend Ridge Point, Sophomore, Forward
Madelyn Weir, Rockwall, Senior, Midfielder

Conference 6A Boys

Name, School, Class, Position
Alex Bethke, Austin Lake Travis, Senior, Forward
Nolan Giles, Plano, Senior, Forward
Hunter Merritt, Katy Seven Lakes, Junior, Forward
Jose Miranda, Conroe The Woodlands, Senior, Forward
Aidan Morrison, Katy Seven Lakes, Sophomore, Midfielder
Ben Platt, Austin Lake Travis, Senior, Midfielder
Adam Schantz, Austin Lake Travis, Sophomore, Goalkeeper*
Diego Valera Zamora, Plano, Senior, Midfielder
Bernie Vargas-Lopez, Austin Lake Travis, Senior, Defender
Mason Vezza, Conroe The Woodlands, Senior, Defender
Steven Wood, Plano, Senior, Midfielder

