Ridge Point loses tight series with Seven Lakes

The Lady Panthers were close in three games against Katy Seven Lakes, but by the end, Ridge Point exited the Region III-6A playoffs following a 6-1 loss at home Saturday.
Ridge Point lost a 1-0 game on Thursday and won a 2-1 extra-inning game on Friday.
The Lady Panthers finish with a 25-9 record overall. Seven Lakes (17-9) advances to play Jersey Village in the area playoffs.
Seven Lakes 1, Ridge Point 0
The Lady Spartans of Seven Lakes took the opening game of the three-game bi-district series with a solo home run by Ashley Abel.
In the opening game, Ridge Point was limited to two hits, both by Malyn Simmons. Amy Abke pitched seven scoreless innings for Seven Lakes, striking out 14 and walking two.
The Lady Panthers’ Bailey Gray nearly matched Abke’s effort with one run over six innings, striking out five and walking none.
Ridge Point was able to get a runner in scoring position in the fourth inning after a Simmons single and a walk to Reagan Green, but a strikeout ended the threat.
Green led off the seventh inning with a walk, and Braelyn Daniels attempted to get pinch-runner Hannah Purvis over to second with a bunt. But the Lady Spartans erased the lead runner on the bunt.
Ridge Point 2, Seven Lakes 1 (F/9)
The Lady Panthers forced a third game with a walk-off win at home Friday, 2-1, in nine innings.
Grace Janik led off the ninth with a hi-by-pitch; she stole second and moved to third on a flyout.
Janik scored on an error by the Seven Lakes pitcher.
Bailey Gray worked around a Seven Lakes double in the ninth, a runner in scoring position in the eighth inning and a double in the fifth after the Lady Spartans took the lead in the fourth inning.
Ridge Point tied the game in the sixth inning with a triple by Janik, who scored on an error.
Gray allowed one earned run on six hits over nine innings, striking out two and walking none. Abke allowed two unearned runs on four hits over 8 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking one.
Seven Lakes 6, Ridge Point 1
Saturday's game at Lady Panther Field was close through four innings with Seven Lakes leading 2-1, but the Lady Spartans scored four more runs to pull away for a 6-1 win.
Jade Uresti hit a triple to lead off the bottom of the fourth for Ridge Point. She scored on a fly ball by Reagan Green. Ridge Point was limited to only two more hits, both singles by Blane Simmons.
Bailey Gray allowed two earned runs over one inning while striking out one. Ali Rezac pitched five relief innings, allowing one earned run on four hits over five innings. Malyn Simmons gave up two earned runs over the final inning.
Abke pitched the entire series for Seven Lakes, allowing one earned run on three hits over the final seven innings while striking out eight and walking one.
