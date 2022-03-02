Ridge Point holds off George Ranch in PKs

RICHMOND — It took more than 80 minutes and 13 penalty kicks before Ridge Point earned an edge in the District 20-6A standings with a win against George Ranch.
The Longhorns had not had recent success against their district rivals including a dominated 3-0 loss back on Feb. 2.
However, loss by penalty kicks gave Head Coach Jared Hansen a positive outlook for the remainder of the season.
“We have never tied or beat Ridge Point and they usually beat us down,” Hansen said. “A 1-1 tie was good and I’m very proud of us for doing that. Penalty kicks are really a coin flip and have nothing to do with anything. I definitely feel good about this. If there is such a thing as a good loss, this is it.”
Both teams showed potential throughout the match but neither side could get a major advantage early on.
Both goalies were outstanding in relegation combining for 19 saves.
Ridge Point’s Blake Pippin ended the stalemate at the 18th minute of the first half to go up 1-0.
The Longhorns rallied near the end of the first as Evan Elkins connected with a header for the goal with less than five minutes in the half.
The second half was scoreless despite both squads having multiple chances to break away.
In the shootout, Ridge Point came away with a 7-6 win after the potential George Ranch tie-making shot went over the crossbar.
This is the Panthers’ fourth shootout win this season but Ridge Point Head Coach Bryan McDonald believes his team is good enough to avoid those situations.
“It was a back-and-forth game and we need to do a better job putting balls in the net,” McDonald said. “I feel like we had better chances and should’ve put it away but overall we played pretty well defensively and kept the score low. I’m pleased with the guys but I wish we could’ve gotten one or two more in. It just didn’t go that way.”
With its third straight win, Ridge Point moves to 10-3-5 while George Ranch drops 6-6-1.
The Longhorns still received one point in the standings due to the penalty kicks loss.
“We leave here getting a point for the district which is huge for us,” Hansen said. “If you were to tell us before the game, I would’ve been fine with it. But now, we got to win every game. Everyone is fighting for a playoff spot and beating Bush would knock them down and be a big win for us.”
Ridge Point will also have to maintain its playoff berth by beating Elkins at home on Friday.
“We have to sharpen and polish some things up and get ready for the playoffs,” McDonald said. “The district is really tight right now. Before tonight, we had the possibility of being in first or fifth so it’s still up in the air.”
