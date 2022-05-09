Ridge Point edges Seven Lakes to advance to Round 2

The Ridge Point Panthers rebounded from a series-opening loss at Seven Lakes, 5-0, to win both games (6-2, 1-0) at home and advance to the area round of the Region III-6A playoffs.
The Panthers will play Houston Westside this weekend after the Wolves swept Stratford 11-7 and 6-2 in a three-game series.
In game one of the Seven Lakes series, the Spartans sent an early message with a two-hit shutout of Ridge Point. Lawson Moreno scattered two singles over seven innings, striking out four and walking two.
Seven Lakes scored in the bottom of the first with a triple by Jake Steffes. The Spartans added another run in the fifth after a double by Ryan Fraden. Miguel Acosta’s double in the sixth inning sparked a two-run rally for the home team.
Parker Martin and Mason Dossett collected the hits for Ridge Point. Hunter Nichols (5.1 IP) and Devin McComas (0.2 IP) allowed five earned runs on six hits over six innings, striking out three and walking four.
In game two, Ridge Point was able to get its offense rolling behind Justin Vossos. The senior was 4-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs.
Travis Vlasek, JJ Kennett and Wil Baker collected RBIs.
Kellen Gradisar kept the Seven Lakes bats in check with a complete game. He allowed one earned run on four hits over seven innings, striking out three and walking one.
In game three, Jack McKernan carried Ridge Point to the series win. McKernan out-dueled Seven Lakes’ Austin Furley over seven innings. The Panthers’ starter kept hitters at bay by scattering three hits and striking out six. Furley allowed one earned run on six hits over six innings.
Ridge Point scored the game-winning run in the first inning. Justin Vossos and Travis Vlasek hit back-to-back doubles to produce the run.
Seven Lakes got a runner in scoring position three times in Saturday’s game in the first, sixth and innings, including a one-out double by Won Lee in the final frame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.