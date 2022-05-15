Ridge Point advances to play Katy Tompkins after Westside sweep

The Ridge Point Panthers advanced to the third round of the Region III-6A playoffs Friday after a series sweep of Houston Westside — earning a 2-1 win Thursday at Ridge Point and a 5-1 win at Stratford. Ridge Point (26-3) will play Katy Tompkins in the regional quarterfinals.
Ridge Point 5, Westside 1
The Ridge Point baseball team had another tight game Friday against Houston Westside, but the Panthers were able to secure a 5-1 victory Friday at Stratford High School.
The Panthers’ scoring started early with a double by Parker Martin followed by a single from Justin Vossos in the first inning.
Westside tied the game in the third frame with a double by Gabriel Rodriguez. An error put runners on the corners when Kamrin Farley singled to left field to make it one all.
Ridge Point was able to load the bases in the fourth inning, including a double by Carter Groen. The Wolves held with a strikeout and a fly out to end the inning.
The Panthers grabbed the lead back in the fifth after Vossos was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on a J Kennett single.
Ridge Point starting pitcher Kellan Gradisar closed out his night by getting out of a jam in the sixth inning. A Wolves double with two outs put two runners in scoring position.
Gradisar was able to get the next batter to pop out to second base. Gradisar allowed one unearned run on seven hits over six innings, striking out five and walking one.
Ridge Point was able to get some breathing room in the seventh inning with eight batters coming to the plate. Baker collected a bases-loaded walk and Blaine Rhine scored two runs with an RBI single to center field.
Jack McKernan closed out the win by retiring three batters in the seventh inning.
Vossos and Wil Baker each collected two hits.
Ridge Point 2, Houston Westside 1 (F/8)
The Ridge Point baseball started the second round of the playoffs with an extra-inning walk-off win. Houston Westside stayed stride for stride with the Panthers, but Carter Groen’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning earned a 2-1 victory.
Ridge Point loaded the bases with walks to Landry Hamm and Travis Vlasek before a pitch hit JJ Kennett. Hamm scored the winning run, tagging up at third base.
The game was tight early. The two teams combined to have only four base runners through the first three innings, including one off an error.
Blaine Rhine attempted to give Ridge Point a spark with a double to centerfield, which he tried to stretch into a triple. He was tagged out, and the score remained at zero for both teams through three innings.
Westside worked walks that put pressure on Hunter Nichols on the mound. Nichols retired the next three batters in the fourth after a lead-off walk.
Ridge Point appeared primed to get their first run after singles by Parker Martin and Vlasek and both runners moving up a base on a wild pitch.
The inning ended after a fly-out to center field and groundout to second base.
The Wolves capitalized on the missed chance by cashing in on their own. Gabriel Rodriguez walked to start the fifth before he raced home on a Nathan Rangel double.
Westside nearly added another run in the sixth inning after a pair of walks and an error, but Kennett was able to tag out a runner at home before the Panthers turned a double play.
The first three batters for Ridge Point reached safely in the sixth. Zion Stephens hit a double, and Martin followed with a walk.
Justin Vossos hit another double to tie the game and put two runners in scoring position.
The Wolves sent the game to the seventh inning tied at one by retiring the next three batters.
Westside was able to get runners on the corners in the seventh inning with a single and a dropped strike three that went to the back-stop.
Kennett was again able to put the tag on a runner coming home to end the frame.
Westside loaded the bases with a hit-by-pitch, a double and a walk in the first extra inning.
A bunt back to Kennett turned into two outs to send the game to the bottom of the eighth.
Ridge Point won game one in the bottom of the frame, and the rest of the series switched to Stratford High School in Houston.
Stephens, Vossos and Rhine each hit a double for Ridge Point.
Nichols allowed one earned run on two hits over seven innings, striking out six and walking five.
