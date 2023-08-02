 Skip to main content
Ready for the season

Ready for the season

Needville offensive linemen prepare for a tussle during a Tuesday morning workout at Blue Jay Stadium as they are in the first of three weeks of training before the season opener.

 HERALD PHOTO BY JOEL LUNA

Experience is quite a commodity to have especially for the Needville Blue Jays, as they commenced football training camp earlier this week.

After going 3-1 in non district football play last season the Needville Blue Jays just couldn’t get their footing in District 12-4A D-I finishing 1-5.

On Tuesday the Blue Jays wound up its second day of the hot camp under 10th-year head coach Michael Giles, who is feeling a bit giddy about 2023.

“Nobody has lost a game yet, and the kids are flying around in only the second day of practice,” Giles said. “But we’ve had a real good summer and we have a lot of kids back, so they know what to expect which makes things better. Along with organization and knowing how to do things, their attitudes are good.”

With 36 varsity players returning to the program, there were a total of 120 Blue Jays starting Monday morning.

“We’ve been down the last couple of years, but last year’s senior class only had seven seniors in football,” Giles said. “The year before it was also a small senior class, so the last two years we’ve been able to pick it up quite a bit.”

Two seasons ago the Blue Jays had a chorus of sophomores on the field along with a freshman running back. Now most of those players are starting for Needville this season.

