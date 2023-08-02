Ready for the season

Experience is quite a commodity to have especially for the Needville Blue Jays, as they commenced football training camp earlier this week.
After going 3-1 in non district football play last season the Needville Blue Jays just couldn’t get their footing in District 12-4A D-I finishing 1-5.
On Tuesday the Blue Jays wound up its second day of the hot camp under 10th-year head coach Michael Giles, who is feeling a bit giddy about 2023.
“Nobody has lost a game yet, and the kids are flying around in only the second day of practice,” Giles said. “But we’ve had a real good summer and we have a lot of kids back, so they know what to expect which makes things better. Along with organization and knowing how to do things, their attitudes are good.”
With 36 varsity players returning to the program, there were a total of 120 Blue Jays starting Monday morning.
“We’ve been down the last couple of years, but last year’s senior class only had seven seniors in football,” Giles said. “The year before it was also a small senior class, so the last two years we’ve been able to pick it up quite a bit.”
Two seasons ago the Blue Jays had a chorus of sophomores on the field along with a freshman running back. Now most of those players are starting for Needville this season.
Needville finished up the 2022 campaign in a shootout against Iowa Colony (56-41) which turned out to be their only district win to finish out 4-6 for the year.
In his 24th season of coaching, Giles started a tradition when he arrived at Needville, despite the torrid temperatures especially the last couple of summers, he continues donning his hoodies.
“Its just something that I started when I got here at Needville, I will practice in them and even coach in them, I just enjoy the heat,” he said.”
With players only wearing helmets along with shorts and T-shirts in this first week, this district with Bay City, El Campo, Brazosport, Navasota, Iowa Colony and Stafford will be quite formidable once again.
“With all of the experience returning there are quite a few starters — plus we also will have quite a few juniors with some sophomores in there in some spots,” Giles said. “But in district it seems like many of the teams have a lot of returners as well. Even El Campo has some good players back after losing Rueben Owens. El Campo’s quarterback has been offered by many already, and Navasota will be better along with Stafford who has Division I players all over the field. Brazosport also has great athletes along with a new head coach, and Bay City will also have most of their guys back.”
For this week, Giles wants to keep it simple for his Blue Jays until the pads come on.
“In the mornings this week we are a little ahead already with the install, because of all of those kids who returned,” he said. “This week we will mostly work on finishing our install, and on Saturday we will have a short intrasquad scrimmage and go from there.”
Needville will scrimmage Lamar Consolidated on Aug. 17 at Guy Traylor Stadium. Then opening week is up as the Blue Jays will hit the road to Griggs Field to take on the Columbia Roughnecks on Aug. 25.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.