 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot

Rangers win Battle of the ’Berg

  • 0
Rangers win Battle of the ’Berg

Terry receiver Regohn Johnson speeds past the Lamar Consolidated defense during the 2022 edition of the ‘Battle of the Berg’ Friday night.

The Terry Rangers’ defense held cross-town rival Lamar Consolidated High School’s offense to a single field goal during the annual Battle of the ’Berg contest on Friday at Traylor Stadium in Rosenberg.

Terry’s offense, which struggled at times, managed to put a respectable 20 points on the board to help the Rangers take home the bell trophy at the end of the game.

The win boosts Terry’s season record to 2-0 and drops Lamar to 1-1.

The Rangers scored a TD in the second quarter and two in the fourth quarter to extend their Battle of the ’Berg series lead to 17-14.

The defensive battle began in the opening minutes of the non-district game, with Terry’s defense forcing the Mustangs to punt after four downs.

The ’Stangs defense returned the favor on the Ranger’s very first play of the game, forcing Terry to turn over the ball on a fumble at the Rangers’ 45 yard line.

Seconds later, Lamar’s runner coughed up the ball at the Terry 40.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.