Rangers win Battle of the ’Berg

The Terry Rangers’ defense held cross-town rival Lamar Consolidated High School’s offense to a single field goal during the annual Battle of the ’Berg contest on Friday at Traylor Stadium in Rosenberg.
Terry’s offense, which struggled at times, managed to put a respectable 20 points on the board to help the Rangers take home the bell trophy at the end of the game.
The win boosts Terry’s season record to 2-0 and drops Lamar to 1-1.
The Rangers scored a TD in the second quarter and two in the fourth quarter to extend their Battle of the ’Berg series lead to 17-14.
The defensive battle began in the opening minutes of the non-district game, with Terry’s defense forcing the Mustangs to punt after four downs.
The ’Stangs defense returned the favor on the Ranger’s very first play of the game, forcing Terry to turn over the ball on a fumble at the Rangers’ 45 yard line.
Seconds later, Lamar’s runner coughed up the ball at the Terry 40.
The Rangers’ offense moved the ball down field to the Lamar 24, but the Mustangs’ defense held firm on a fourth-and-short play.
Lamar couldn’t move the ball and was forced to punt from its own 38 yard line four plays later. Unfortunately, for the ’Stangs, the kick only went six yards giving Terry good field position at its opponents’ 40 yard line.
The Rangers’ offense fared no better and punted the ball away minutes later.
Like Lamar, the kick traveled a mere 10 yards and the Mustangs took over on their own 30. Three plays later, Terry senior linebacker Hammed Masha intercepted a Lamar pass and returned it to the Lamar 26 with 10:17 remaining in the second quarter.
Terry senior quarterback Jason Cruz found running back Marcus Townsend open in the end zone three plays later to put the first six points on the scoreboard.
The extra point attempt failed.
The opponents traded punts the remaining 6:23 in the first half and Terry went into the locker room at halftime leading 6-0.
The Mustangs and the Rangers traded punts through the first half of the third quarter before Lamar recovered a Terry fumble at the Terry 33 yard line. However, the Rangers’ defense stymied the Lamar offense and forced the Mustangs to settle for a field goal with 2:33 remaining in the third quarter.
Terry led 6-3 going into the fourth quarter.
The Rangers’ defense came to the rescue again early in the fourth quarter when it forced yet another Mustang fumble at the Lamar 13 yard line.
Townsend darted across the goal line two plays later from 10 yards. Senior Albert Campos’ kick was good to give Terry a 13-3 lead with 9:28 remaining in the game.
Terry scored its last TD of the night when a Ranger defensive back intercepted a Lamar pass and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown with 1:57 remaining in the game.
Campos’ kick sealed the 20-3 win for Terry. Terry ended the game with 12 first downs compared to only seven by Lamar.
The Mustangs were penalized seven times for 55 yards while the Rangers were penalized five times 5 for 35 yards.
Lamar possessed the ball a total of 21.23 minutes, compared to 26:37 by Terry.
Mustang quarterback Nathan Lowther, a junior, threw 15 passes, three of which were caught for a total of 27 yards. He had two interceptions.
Cruz was 13 for nine and 101 yards. He had one interception.
Lowther carried the ball 12 times for 22 yards. Mustang senior ball carrier Justin McCullough, a senior, had 11 carries for 53 yards. Ranger QB Cruz carried the ball 10 times a -4 yards. Townsend carried the ball 11 times for 61 yards and Marvin Thomas, a senior, carried the ball 10 times for 35 yards.
Lamar battles Houston-Westbury on Thursday at Traylor Stadium. Game time is 7 p.m. The Rangers take on the Foster Falcons on Friday at Traylor Stadium. Kick off is at 7 p.m.
