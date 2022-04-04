Rangers win back and forth battle at Hightower Saturday

MISSOURI CITY — Saturday’s contest between Terry and Hightower at Hurricane Field was a battle to stay in the District 24-5A playoff race.
Terry won Friday 4-3 in Rosenberg, and the Rangers were able to close out a 9-8 win to earn a sweep.
“The win feels great,” Terry head coach Justin Gougler said. “The kids put in the work over the two days. This series was about surviving and advancing.
“These wins give us a chance to move up in the standings, and we have to win the series over Willowridge next week.”
The teams in District 24-5A played back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday, and Gougler was proud of his team’s effort to get a win on Saturday.
“Baseball is a sport where you can do everything right one day, and you play again the next day,” Gougler said. “It’s all about taking it one day at a time; one pitch at a time.
“I told our guys last night we won an emotional 4-3 game; now we have to cowboy up and do it again. And today, we won another one-run ball game.
“This series could have gone either way with a pitch here or a call there. Both teams competed hard over two games.”
The difference-maker was an RBI double by Alex Coronado in the sixth inning and a lead-off single by Eric Garza, that turned into a run on a sacrifice fly by Vasquez in the seventh.
But Hightower didn’t go down without a fight. Amir Sabahi blasted a ball off first base, allowing Richard Starnes to score on the play.
But a few critical calls broke against Hightower that made it challenging for the Hurricanes to make a come-back. The Hurricanes were called for obstruction that led to Terry’s run in the seventh, and Angel Gutierrez was called out at second, attempting to steal second.
Sabahi’s hit would have tied the game at seven had Gutierrez been on base.
In the first inning, Terry got off on the right foot, with the first four of the five batters reaching base safely. Mason Vazquez doubled in two runs.
Hightower would get a run back in the bottom of the first inning with KJ Penson scoring on a ground out by Angel Gutierrez.
The Rangers sent five runners to the plate with two outs in the second inning, and Gio Sanchez cleared loaded bases with a single. Sanchez made it 6-1 after scoring on a wild pitch.
Hightower got a run back with a line drive down the first baseline to score Sabahi.
The Hurricanes got another rally going in the third inning. Hightower had five hitters lead off the inning by reaching base safely. Dallas Torres hit a triple, while Penson, Gutierrez and Sabahi each hit a single.
Samuel Cantu dropped down a squeeze bunt to tie the game at six, with Starnes scoring on the play.
A series of walks and stolen bases generated a run for Terry in the fourth, and Hightower answered with an RBI single by Starnes. Gutierrez hit a double to right to put two runners in scoring position.
Vasquez and Clayton Ohl each had two hits. Sabahi was 4-for-4 with two RBIs for Hightower. Gio Sanchez allowed eight earned runs on 10 hits over seven innings, striking out seven and walking four. Starnes (1.2 IP) and Angel Gutierrez (5.1 IP) allowed eight runs on six hits over seven innings, striking out five and walking 10.
Terry will play Willowridge this week, while Hightower takes on Marshall.
Terry is still fighting for its playoff life with series against Willowridge, Angleton, Lamar Consolidated and Fulshear remaining.
“Realistically, we’re fighting for the third or fourth spot,” Gougler said. Foster or Fulshear will likely lock up the top two spots, so we know what we’re playing for.
“We’ve been practicing well, and I can’t ask for anything more as a coach.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.