Rangers season ends with loss to Manvel

The Terry Rangers ended their 2022 season with a 28-7 loss to Manvel on Friday night.
The loss dropped the Rangers’ season record to two wins and eight losses and District 10-5A 1 record to 0-6.
The Maverick’s scored once in the each quarter of play.
Terry’s sole TD came 7:27 remaining in the third period and was really the Rangers’ shining moment in the game when Terry’s offense kicked into high gear.
Here’s what led to that TD:
Terry kicked off to Manvel to start the second half of play and recovered an onside kick at the Mavericks’ 43 yard line.
Rangers’ junior running back Marcus Townsend, who did most of the ball carrying, was stopped at the line of scrimmage on first down but raced to the 38 on second down. He was stopped at the 36 on the third down.
Rangers quarterback Jason Cruz was forced to scramble on fourth down and was sacked in the backfield; however, a penalty against Manvel provided Terry with first down and renewed their drive down field from the 32 yard line. Townsend moved the ball to the 30 on the first down and was stopped at the line of scrimmage on the second down. Cruz’ pass on third down failed and left Terry looking at a fourth down and 11 situation.
Head coach Cornelius Anthony decided against punting and singled to Cruz to attempt another pass play. Cruz connected with senior wide receiver Cameron Wilson for the TD from 30 yards out. Albert Campos’ kick made it a 14-7 game.
Manvel scored its third TD on its next possession despite impressive tackling by junior deep back Keelin Perry and sophomore Justin Black, and senior linebackers Juan Rodriguez and Cory Jiles.
Manvel’s stingy defense, however, stymied Terry’s offense most of the game.
The Rangers’ defense also had its moments, such as an interception by sophomore deep back Kevin Handy in the final seconds of the third quarter.
The Mavericks scored their fourth and final TD of the night with 9:12 remaining in the game.
Here’s how the Rangers fared this season:
Rangers 20 Lamar Consolidated 3
Rangers 12 Magnolia West 51
