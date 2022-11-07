 Skip to main content
Rangers season ends with loss to Manvel

No place to go

The Terry Rangers' season came to an end on Friday with a 28-7 loss to the Manvel Mavericks at Traylor Stadium in Rosenberg.

The Terry Rangers ended their 2022 season with a 28-7 loss to Manvel on Friday night.

The loss dropped the Rangers’ season record to two wins and eight losses and District 10-5A 1 record to 0-6.

The Maverick’s scored once in the each quarter of play.

Terry’s sole TD came 7:27 remaining in the third period and was really the Rangers’ shining moment in the game when Terry’s offense kicked into high gear.

Here’s what led to that TD:

Terry kicked off to Manvel to start the second half of play and recovered an onside kick at the Mavericks’ 43 yard line.

Rangers’ junior running back Marcus Townsend, who did most of the ball carrying, was stopped at the line of scrimmage on first down but raced to the 38 on second down. He was stopped at the 36 on the third down.

