Randle

Randle

Randle Head Football Coach Brian Randle addresses his Lions after Tuesday's spring game at Randle High School.

 Herald Photo By Nick Irene

RICHMOND — The Randle Lions are setting their sights on a playoff berth as they focus on the development of a young and athletic roster during the spring season.

Head Coach Brian Randle expects a more mature and improved team following its 4-6 inaugural season.

In their first season, the Lions surprised many by contending for a playoff spot in District 10-5A until the final week.

However, late losses to Lamar Consolidated and Huntsville dashed their hopes of postseason qualification.

Coach Randle believes that addressing mental errors, which plagued the team, will be a key focus this spring.

“We intend on making the playoffs,” Randle said. “We had games where we just gave the wins away. Really, we could’ve been 7-3 and instead we were 4-6. I don’t see that happening this year with a good solid camp. We need to get bigger, stronger and faster and we are getting there.”

Despite including the program’s first senior class this season, the Lions remain a relatively young team, with potentially four sophomores and at least one freshman expected to start on opening night.

