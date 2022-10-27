 Skip to main content
Randle sweeps Terry, GR sweeps Elkins

KEMPNER 3, LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 1

The Kempner Lady Cougars progressively improved down the stretch in the team’s 3-1 win against Lamar Consolidated Lady Mustangs Tuesday night.

The Lady Mustangs started fast, winning the first set 25-23, led by Kaylani Nichols.

The sophomore led the Lady Mustangs with seven kills, while Taylor Joyner scored five.

The Lady Mustangs were also led by the toughness of Ta’liya De Los Santos, who fought through a leg injury to finish the game.

The Lady Cougars rebounded and got better in each following three to snap a two-game skid.

Ruth Ochelli dominated the Lamar defense as the sophomore finished with 18 kills and a standing ovation from the home Kempner crowd.

