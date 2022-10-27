Randle sweeps Terry, GR sweeps Elkins

KEMPNER 3, LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 1
The Kempner Lady Cougars progressively improved down the stretch in the team’s 3-1 win against Lamar Consolidated Lady Mustangs Tuesday night.
The Lady Mustangs started fast, winning the first set 25-23, led by Kaylani Nichols.
The sophomore led the Lady Mustangs with seven kills, while Taylor Joyner scored five.
The Lady Mustangs were also led by the toughness of Ta’liya De Los Santos, who fought through a leg injury to finish the game.
The Lady Cougars rebounded and got better in each following three to snap a two-game skid.
Ruth Ochelli dominated the Lamar defense as the sophomore finished with 18 kills and a standing ovation from the home Kempner crowd.
Kempner’s Sophia Ilagan had five aces.
The win snapped Lamar’s four-game winning streak.
Kempner finishes in third place at 10-5, while Lamar Consolidated will take the fourth and final playoff spot at 9-5 in District 10-5A.
RICHMOND — The Randle High School volleyball team closed out its inaugural season of action Tuesday, sweeping Terry 25-5, 26-24, 25-16.
Randle finishes the season with a record of 10-25, 3-11 in district play, good for seventh in the district, while Terry finishes the year with a mark of 6-24, 4-10 in district action.
The Lady Rangers finished in a tie for fifth place in the district standings.
MISSOURI CITY — Sydney Bryant recorded 18 kills, Madison Herrera added 25 kills and George Ranch closed out its regular season with a 25-15, 28-26, 30-28 road win over Elkins Tuesday night.
Avery Ameen and Madelynn Coy each added eight kills for the Longhorns, while Player of the Match Riley Steubing recorded 37 digs and received 25 serves.
George Ranch (30-13, 12-4) now gets ready for the 6A playoffs after finishing third in Region III District 20. The Longhorns face Cinco Ranch Tuesday at Wheeler Fieldhouse in Sugar Land.
BELLVILLE — The Bellville Lady Brahmas closed out a perfect district record Tuesday, beating Needville to finish 12-0 in league play.
Bellville (34-9) gets ready for the playoffs, while Needville (19-23, 7-5) will also advance to the postseason, despite the loss.
The Lady Jays finished in a tie for third place.
