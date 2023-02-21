 Skip to main content
Randle run ends in loss to La Porte

HOUSTON — In the end, the Lady Bulldogs had just too much firepower for the Lady Lions.

Randle’s historic run in its first-ever varsity season came to an end Friday at Delmar Fieldhouse, as La Porte shined in every phase of the game en route to a 57-30 win to claim the 5A Area crown.

“Wins and losses come with the game, and you’d want to be sad about this, but I think we are all OK,” Randle coach Christy Westbrooks said after the loss. “It’s not what we wanted, but we can hold our heads a little higher because there is a lot to be proud of.

“If you can say first year, second round, and be so young, you’ve got some intangible experience that a lot of people don’t get.”

Kera Arrington led all scorers with 15 points for La Porte, while Makayla Bellot added 12 and Addisyn Parker 11.

Jaziel King led Randle with 11 points, while Lauren Burns added eight off the bench. Jalissa King added six points for the Lady Lions.

La Porte got off to a fast start in the first quarter, ripping off a 7-0 run in the first 4:33, forcing Westbrooks to call a timeout to try and stem the tide.

