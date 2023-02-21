Randle run ends in loss to La Porte

HOUSTON — In the end, the Lady Bulldogs had just too much firepower for the Lady Lions.
Randle’s historic run in its first-ever varsity season came to an end Friday at Delmar Fieldhouse, as La Porte shined in every phase of the game en route to a 57-30 win to claim the 5A Area crown.
“Wins and losses come with the game, and you’d want to be sad about this, but I think we are all OK,” Randle coach Christy Westbrooks said after the loss. “It’s not what we wanted, but we can hold our heads a little higher because there is a lot to be proud of.
“If you can say first year, second round, and be so young, you’ve got some intangible experience that a lot of people don’t get.”
Kera Arrington led all scorers with 15 points for La Porte, while Makayla Bellot added 12 and Addisyn Parker 11.
Jaziel King led Randle with 11 points, while Lauren Burns added eight off the bench. Jalissa King added six points for the Lady Lions.
La Porte got off to a fast start in the first quarter, ripping off a 7-0 run in the first 4:33, forcing Westbrooks to call a timeout to try and stem the tide.
The Lady Bulldogs finished the frame with a 6-3 push to take a 13-3 lead after one.
Scoring opened up for Randle in the second, but La Porte’s motion offense created scoring opportunities to the tune of an 18-11 run that stretched the Lady Bulldogs’ lead to 31-14 at the break.
Randle made up some ground in the third, out-scoring the Lady Bulldogs 9-7, but a 19-7 La Porte run in the fourth put an end to any comeback hopes for the Lady Lions.
“I think this game showed that discipline matters,” Westbrooks said. “Some things you could get away with against other teams, but this shows the importance of completing assignments and playing with discipline. It takes a game like this sometimes to hammer that home. That’s what it looks like to play that way.”
La Porte finished the game shooting 14-52 from the floor, including 3-10 from deep and a strong 20-25 from the free-throw line. Randle hit nine of 27 shots from the floor, hitting three of 15 from beyond the arc and six of 16 from the charity stripe.
The Lady Lions got a team effort on the offensive glass, with seven players recording at least two offensive rebounds and four with at least three boards.
Randle’s first varsity season ends with a record of 21-15.
“This year was exciting and it was unexpected, because you never know what kind of growing pains you’re going to have,” Westbrooks said. “You aren’t sure about the character of the kids, first-year varsity, it was all a surprise. At every turn you were wondering what was next. But these girls stepped up and showed a lot of character.
“We pushed them hard, because they’re a varsity group, so it’s longer hours and tougher games. It was one big learning curve all year, but we learned a lot about each other.”
La Porte (26-9) advances to take on Fulshear in the 5A Region 3 Quarterfinal tonight at 6 at Dawson High School in Pearland.
