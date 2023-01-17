 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Randle remain hot; Travis ups Dulles

RANDLE 56, TERRY 29

Randle’s success in its first UIL season continued on Friday with a commanding win over Terry.

The Lady Lions improve to 4-3, 16-10 while Terry drops to 0-6, 4-16.

Randle will look for what would be its biggest win of the season against Foster on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The Lady Lions came close to knocking off the Lady Falcons in their Dec. 12 meeting, losing 48-45.

Terry will have the tall task on Tuesday of upsetting Willowridge.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.