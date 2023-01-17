Randle remain hot; Travis ups Dulles

Randle’s success in its first UIL season continued on Friday with a commanding win over Terry.
The Lady Lions improve to 4-3, 16-10 while Terry drops to 0-6, 4-16.
Randle will look for what would be its biggest win of the season against Foster on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The Lady Lions came close to knocking off the Lady Falcons in their Dec. 12 meeting, losing 48-45.
Terry will have the tall task on Tuesday of upsetting Willowridge.
A 25-13 run in the second half helped Travis defeat Dulles on Friday night.
The game was close through the first half with Travis leading 23-20 at halftime.
The second-half flurry gives the Lady Tigers their third win in their last four games.
Dulles’s lead scorer was freshman Mya Williams at 10 points.
Travis improves to 4-6, 7-15 and will travel to George Ranch on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Free throws and rebounding proved to be the difference in Bellville’s win against Needville Friday night.
Bellville outrebounded the Lady Jays 34-25 and shot 77% from the free-throw line.
Needville struggled in its opportunities at the charity stripe, shooting just 20%.
The Lady Jays also struggled shooting for three, connecting on just 13% of their shots.
Needville drops to 0-6, 3-18.
The Lady Jays will host Navasota on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.
AUSTIN 75, GEORGE RANCH 42
The Longhorns were unscored 26-7 in the first quarter en route to a lopsided loss to first-place Austin on Friday.
Despite the loss, Leslie Forun had a nice night for George Ranch with 17 points and Kurynn McNeil scored 16.
The Longhorns fell to 5-5, 15-14.
George Ranch will look to get back on track in a homestand against Travis.
Tipoff is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m.
KEMPNER 46, LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 33
The Lady Mustangs suffered through a tough outing against Kempner on Friday night.
Lamar Consolidated’s struggles continue at 2-5, 5-20.
The Lady Mustangs will try to upset Fulshear on Tuesday night at 7.
