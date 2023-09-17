 Skip to main content
Randle outlast Bryan to start 4-0

William-Callis

Randle’s Landon William-Callis dashes past the Bryan defense on Thursday night at Guy K. Traylor Stadium in Rosenberg. The Lions matched their win total last season with a 41-24 victory against Bryan. Randle is now 4-0.

 Herald Photo By Rhonda Taormina

ROSENBERG — The Randle Lions achieved a 4-0 record for the first time in program history. However, their performance against the Bryan Vikings wasn’t their finest, ultimately winning 41-24 at Guy K. Traylor Stadium Thursday night.

Despite the 17-point victory, head coach Brian Randle was critical of his coaching performance, feeling it impacted the team on the field.

“We played bad and an awful game,” Randle said. “The score may not indicate that but we didn’t call a good game and we just tried to give the game away. We have to settle down and learn to listen. I think there were a ton of distractions with our young team with young coordinators and if we want to get where we want to, we have to do a better job coaching.”

Randle made these remarks as the offense, defense, and special teams contributed scores.

The Lions’ defense applied constant pressure on the Bryan offensive line, making it a challenging night for the Viking quarterback.

The Lions recorded four sacks, with Chace Sims securing two and a half. Curtis John-Miller, Ryan Mallory, and Micheal Blake also had sacks.

Controversy arose on the game’s first scoring play as Randle players were substituting during a Bryan fourth-down attempt on the Vikings’ opening drive.

