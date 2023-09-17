Randle outlast Bryan to start 4-0

ROSENBERG — The Randle Lions achieved a 4-0 record for the first time in program history. However, their performance against the Bryan Vikings wasn’t their finest, ultimately winning 41-24 at Guy K. Traylor Stadium Thursday night.
Despite the 17-point victory, head coach Brian Randle was critical of his coaching performance, feeling it impacted the team on the field.
“We played bad and an awful game,” Randle said. “The score may not indicate that but we didn’t call a good game and we just tried to give the game away. We have to settle down and learn to listen. I think there were a ton of distractions with our young team with young coordinators and if we want to get where we want to, we have to do a better job coaching.”
Randle made these remarks as the offense, defense, and special teams contributed scores.
The Lions’ defense applied constant pressure on the Bryan offensive line, making it a challenging night for the Viking quarterback.
The Lions recorded four sacks, with Chace Sims securing two and a half. Curtis John-Miller, Ryan Mallory, and Micheal Blake also had sacks.
Controversy arose on the game’s first scoring play as Randle players were substituting during a Bryan fourth-down attempt on the Vikings’ opening drive.
The ball was snapped while a Lion raced off the field over the line of scrimmage, and the referees failed to call the infraction.
The play resulted in a pick-six by Mallory, putting the Lions up 7-0.
The Lions ended the first quarter with the first of three Landon William-Callis touchdowns.
The speedy freshman was difficult for the Viking defense to contain, bursting through for a 38-yard score, giving the Lions a 14-0 lead at the end of the first.
Quarterback Tyler Skrabanek, who had an excellent start to the season, struggled to find rhythm against the Vikings. The sophomore completed just four passes but connected with receiver Cortney Brown for three catches totaling 52 yards.
An offense that had scored 67 points against Columbia found itself stalling multiple times.
In what was a homecoming of sorts for Bryan head coach Ricky Tullos, the Vikings stayed within striking distance for most of Thursday’s battle by disrupting Randle’s passing attack.
Tullos had previously served as the head coach of the George Ranch Longhorns during their 2015 journey to a 4A state championship.
Tullos’ defense forced four Randle drives to end in three-and-outs while outscoring the Lion offense 11-7 in the first half.
Bryan kicker Casey Bulhof put the Vikings on the board following an eight-play drive to cut the lead to 14-3; however, Randle’s Sincere Timpson returned the ensuing kickoff for an 80-yard touchdown.
The Lions conceded their first touchdown of the season on the Vikings’ drive that started at the Randle 44-yard line.
The Vikings passed on a field goal opportunity from the four-yard line on fourth down, opting for the end zone.
The gamble paid off as quarterback Boone Turner found Tyson Turner near the corner of the end zone, cutting the lead to 21-11 heading into halftime.
Bryan attempted an onside kick to start the second half that flew out of bounds, giving the Lions possession at the 46-yard line. Three plays later, William-Callis found the end zone again from 33 yards back.
Bryan matched the score with a one-yard dive to the goal line for Tate Allen, bringing the lead down to 10, 28-18, with seven minutes left in the third.
Skrabanek’s pass to Brown completed the Lions’ next drive for a 20-yard touchdown reception — his fourth of the year.
Terrance Lewis made an electrifying effort on a 25-yard catch-and-run to the end zone, keeping the Vikings within 11 points, 35-24, with less than six minutes remaining.
William-Callis ended his hat trick performance with an explosive 47-yard touchdown run, matching the Lions’ win total from last season.
Coach Randle felt the game slowed down for his team as the game plan settled and the run game began to dominate.
William-Callis was a key player for Randle in the second half, carrying the ball 18 times for 226 yards. Sean Smith provided a nice change of pace with seven carries for 33 yards.
“We go in with the game plan but sometimes we overthink things and second guess ourselves,” Randle said. “We wanted to overanalyze and it ended up shooting ourselves in the foot. I’m extremely proud of this total team victory.”
Randle didn’t escape Traylor Stadium unscathed, with two starters — lineman Derrell Vergin and corner Sh’Rhod Revis — leaving the action with injuries.
Coach Randle mentioned that eight starters were already out with injuries, and depth is becoming an issue.
“I’m not talking about knick-knacks, I’m talking about serious season-ending injuries and it’s tough,” Randle said. “We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores out there right now because we are beat to hell. Wish we had a bye week because we need to get healthy.”
The Lions avenged last season’s 31-10 defeat to Bryan and matched their four wins from the 2022 season.
Randle is preparing for its District 10-5A opener against top-ranked Montgomery Lake Creek, who has started the season 4-0 for the third consecutive year.
Last season’s matchup was a 47-7 victory for Lake Creek at Traylor Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Montgomery ISD Stadium.
