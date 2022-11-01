Randle keeps playoff hopes alive; Fulshear clinches postseason berth

The Fulshear offense had been averaging 65 points per game, but on Friday night, the Chargers only needed nine to knock off Manvel, 9-7.
In what emerged as an ugly affair at a rainy Freedom Field, the Chargers’ high-flying offense was neutralized.
However, Head Coach Nick Codutti’s defense took up the challenge and held the Mavericks to one touchdown.
The Chargers leaned on their rushing attack to secure the sloppy win.
Quarterback Parker Williams had a minimal impact through the air with just 16 yards passing but rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown.
Davion Godley continued his excellent season with 20 carries for 120 yards.
“This is a huge win for our program,” Fulshear coach Nick Codutti said. “I can’t explain to you how excited I am for these kids and how awesome this is for the program. These kids earned it and I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
The win vaults the Chargers into the postseason for the second straight year at 8-1, 6-1 — the program’s best record.
Fulshear will meet Foster at Traylor Stadium this Thursday at 7 p.m.
The Randle Lions will have a chance to make the playoffs in their inaugural season after dominating Rudder on Friday night.
The Lions scored 22 points in the third quarter, led by a big game from junior back Zion Lewis, to spark a 53-21 win over the Rangers at Traylor Stadium.
Lewis finished with 23 carries for 190 yards and two touchdowns.
Lewis started the scoring with 5:04 left in the first, punching the ball in from three yards away before Nate Figgers caught a 20-yard strike from Ramirez with 1:59 left in the frame. The point after try missed.
After Randle kicker Christian Munguia nailed a 35-yard field goal, Cortney Brown tip-toed down the sideline for a 20-yard touchdown run to give the Lions a 17-7 lead with 6:03 left before halftime.
The Rangers got a score back before the break when Kevin Holmes pulled in a 19-yard score from Ramirez to pull Rudder within 17-14.
Lewis got Randle started after the intermission, scoring on an eight-yard run to stretch the Lions’ lead to 24-14 with 9:19 left in the third.
The Lions added another score with a 59-yard catch-and-run touchdown from DeMeco Harvey before Holmes caught his second score of the night, this time from 20 out, to pull the Rangers back within a score with 1:17 to go in the third.
Harvey added a 33-yard touchdown for Randle before the Lions capitalized on poor Rudder field position with a safety with four seconds left in the frame to go up three scores.
Randle got two rushing scores in the fourth quarter to pull away.
The win over Rudder moves Randle into a “win and in” scenario for the Lions’ visit to Huntsville this Friday.
MONTGOMERY 21, LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 7
The Lamar Consolidated Mustangs will miss out on the postseason after a disappointing 21-7 loss to Montgomery Friday night.
The Mustangs’ season finale did not go as they had hoped, as Lamar Consolidated will not be in the playoffs for the third straight year.
Despite the offensive struggles, Justin McCullough had a heavy workload of 25 carries for 144 yards.
Quarterback Nathan Lowther was responsible for the only Mustang touchdown as part of his 109-yard rushing night.
Lamar Consolidated’s 2022 season concludes at 4-6, 2-4.
Lake Creek and Brenham have clinched the top two playoff seeds in District 10-5A.
The third and fourth slots will be filled by Randle, Montgomery or Huntsville, which all sit at 2-3 in the district heading into the final week.
Montgomery and Huntsville have the tiebreaker advantage over Lamar based on their head-to-head victories earlier in the season.
The Mustangs would need all three to lose this week to advance, but the Randle-Huntsville matchup this week makes a Lamar playoff berth impossible.
