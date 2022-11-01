 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Randle keeps playoff hopes alive; Fulshear clinches postseason berth

FULSHEAR 9, MANVEL 7

The Fulshear offense had been averaging 65 points per game, but on Friday night, the Chargers only needed nine to knock off Manvel, 9-7.

In what emerged as an ugly affair at a rainy Freedom Field, the Chargers’ high-flying offense was neutralized.

However, Head Coach Nick Codutti’s defense took up the challenge and held the Mavericks to one touchdown.

The Chargers leaned on their rushing attack to secure the sloppy win.

Quarterback Parker Williams had a minimal impact through the air with just 16 yards passing but rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Davion Godley continued his excellent season with 20 carries for 120 yards.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.