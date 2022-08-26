Randle earns program's first win, defeating Pasadena Memorial

PASADENA – The Randle High School varsity football records are only a game old. But the Lions set the bar high for a few records Thursday night with a 53-17 win over Pasadena Memorial.
Randle won the program's first varsity football game, a road game at Pasadena Veterans Memorial Stadium, with junior quarterback Leo Garza throwing for eight touchdowns. Three touchdowns went to sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Montelongo, while Jayden Osbourne, Alex Sanders, Corney Brown, Marc St. Ford and Cannon Davis each caught one.
The Lions entered their first varsity season on Thursday after one year at the junior varsity level. Randle dressed out only juniors, sophomores and freshmen to play against a 6A program that won three games last year.
Coach Brian Randle jumped into the stands to embrace his parents after the victory, including the school's namesake Dr. Thomas Randle. Brian Randle spoke about the win and what it meant to his program.
"We're going to every game with the expectation that we're going to win," Randle said. "No matter who we play.
"We're going to be young, and we did a bunch of things we're going to have to work on. We want to put the kids in a position to be successful, and it worked out tonight."
The victory comes after the hard work of both players and coaches, who started this program together last fall.
"Every day has brought a new challenge," Coach Randle said. "It has been an uphill battle, but we have a great group of kids and a great community. These kids are thriving. The great part about it is: They are all coming back next year."
The Lions controlled the action for much of the game, but it didn't start that way.
Randle's first drive stalled, and a failed punt attempt set up Pasadena Memorial for a quick score. The visiting team trailed 7-0 a little over three minutes into the contest.
Randle's squad didn't flinch, and the Lions marched down the field in 10 plays to score the program's first varsity touchdown, a 29-yard pass from Garza to Montelongo with 5:48 left in the first quarter. Montelongo dove across the goal line while stretching out the ball to help make it a 7-6 game.
Garza's early success built up the quarterback's confidence to test the Pasadena Memorial secondary. He put Randle in the lead early in the second quarter with a 64-yard strike to junior wide receiver Jayden Osbourne. Sophomore kicker Christian Mungia converted his extra-point attempt to make it 13-7.
"Tonight was huge for (Garza) coming off an ACL," Randle said. "We were playing with three freshmen.
"It was a testament to the coaching staff and the kids doing what we ask them to do."
After a Mavericks three-and-out, Randle scored again. On fourth down, Garza found Montelongo streaking across the field for an 11-yard touchdown at 7:23 in the second quarter.
Three minutes later, it was junior receiver Alex Sanders catching a jump ball for a seven-yard score to help make it 27-7.
Pasadena Memorial found the end zone a second time late in the second quarter. Still, overall the Lions' defense kept the home team in check.
Randle defensive coordinator Preston Rambo was proud of his team's effort on Thursday night. He pointed out the actions of the defensive line, including Eric Strickland and Chase Sims, along with linebacker TeShawn Williams.
Strickland had a handful of sacks, while Sims had multiple tackles for loss.
Two minutes was enough time for Randle to score again before halftime. A 40-yard strike from Garza to junior receiver Corney Brown made it 34-15.
In the second half, the high-flying Randle offense continued to get behind the Pasadena Memorial defense. Garza connected with junior Marc St. Ford for a 61-yard touchdown and Montelongo for a 25-yard score in the third quarter.
Garza put the icing on the cake with his final touchdown, hitting junior Cannon Davis in stride for a 50-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter before the Lions ran out the clock.
Randle celebrated the win by high-fiving the fans that came out to the Lions' first victory.
The Lions (1-0) hope to roll this victory into Week 2 against 4A Calhoun in Port Lavaca Friday night. Pasadena Memorial (0-1) will face another Fort Bend team next week, and the Mavericks travel to face Kempner on Thursday.
