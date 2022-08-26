 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School Football

Randle earns program's first win, defeating Pasadena Memorial

  • 0
Win No. 1

Randle junior quarterback Leo Garza high-fives fans after the Lions' 53-17 win over Pasadena Memorial Thursday at Pasadena Veterans Memorial Stadium. 

PASADENA – The Randle High School varsity football records are only a game old. But the Lions set the bar high for a few records Thursday night with a 53-17 win over Pasadena Memorial.

Randle won the program's first varsity football game, a road game at Pasadena Veterans Memorial Stadium, with junior quarterback Leo Garza throwing for eight touchdowns. Three touchdowns went to sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Montelongo, while Jayden Osbourne, Alex Sanders, Corney Brown, Marc St. Ford and Cannon Davis each caught one.

The Lions entered their first varsity season on Thursday after one year at the junior varsity level. Randle dressed out only juniors, sophomores and freshmen to play against a 6A program that won three games last year.

Coach Brian Randle jumped into the stands to embrace his parents after the victory, including the school's namesake Dr. Thomas Randle. Brian Randle spoke about the win and what it meant to his program.

"We're going to every game with the expectation that we're going to win," Randle said. "No matter who we play.

"We're going to be young, and we did a bunch of things we're going to have to work on. We want to put the kids in a position to be successful, and it worked out tonight."

The victory comes after the hard work of both players and coaches, who started this program together last fall.

Lions overpower Mavericks for Randle's first win

1 of 40

Follow Fort Bend Herald sports editor Ryan Dunsmore on Twitter at @duns_more for game updates. Follow the Herald sports department on Twitter at @fbheraldsports, Facebook and Instagram at Fort Bend Herald Sports. 

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.