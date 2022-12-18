Randle and Lamar go toe-to-toe in pool

Randle and Lamar Consolidated competed inside the LCISD Natatorium in a dual meet with Bay City with many local athletes taking first-place honors.
As a team, the Lamar boys defeated Randle 38-30 and Bay City 53-13.
Randle also beat Bay City 34-14.
The Lamar girls beat Randle 35-8 and Bay City 35-22.
Bay City won against Randle, 24-11.
Randle took first in the boys 200-yard medley at 1:54.29.
Ethan Esparza began with the backstroke at 26.71, Alwin Arellano’s breaststroke at 31.37, Wayne Rilliet’s butterfly and Anthony Linares’s freestyle at 25.95.
The team also took home the boys 200-yard free relay at 1:47.10
Rilliet swam in 27.42, followed by Arellano who finished in 27.15, Linares at 27.07 and Esparza 25.46.
Individually, Esparza took first-place in the 100-yard freestyle race by nearly six seconds.
The sophomore finished at 52.69 followed by his teammate Linares at 58.44 who came in second.
Rilliet finished in fifth at 1:02.48.
Arellano took second in the boys 100-yard breaststroke.
Linares went second in boys’ 50-yard freestyle at 25.68, followed by Arellano in third-place at 26.24 and Rilliet in fourth at 27.89.
Sophomore Andriana Cantu won second-place in the girls 100-yard freestyle followed by sophomore Alana Adams winning third at 1:12.62.
In the girls’ 50-yard Freestyle, third-place was won by Cantu at 30.13, followed by the fourth-placer Adams at 30.42.
Lamar Consolidated’s Gabriella Balderama took first-place in the girls 100-yard backstroke at 1:27.78, winning by nearly 24 seconds.
Micaela Ping won the girls 200-yard freestyle, finishing at 2:35.53.
Christian Sauceda was victorious in the 200-yard IM at 2:35.60 and Dustin Goodrich won the boys 100-yard breaststroke at 1:04.93.
In the boys’ 100-yard backstroke, Frank Rodriguez placed second at 1:22.57 and Logan D’Agostino finished fourth at 1:40.92.
Julianna Torres placed second in the girls’ 50-yard freestyle, Balderama placed fifth, Julieanna Rodriguez placed sixth and Precious Cyrus-David finished seventh.
Goodrich also took the 50-yard freestyle win at 23.90, followed by Hayden Cheng at fifth at 28.08 and D’Agostino at sixth at 33.45.
Lamar Consolidated will return to the LCISD Natatorium on Jan. 10 against El Campo and Terry.
This was Randle’s final meet before the district championships at LCISD Natatorium on Jan. 27.
