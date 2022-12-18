 Skip to main content
Randle and Lamar go toe-to-toe in pool

Randle and Lamar Consolidated competed inside the LCISD Natatorium in a dual meet with Bay City with many local athletes taking first-place honors.

As a team, the Lamar boys defeated Randle 38-30 and Bay City 53-13.

Randle also beat Bay City 34-14.

The Lamar girls beat Randle 35-8 and Bay City 35-22.

Bay City won against Randle, 24-11.

Randle took first in the boys 200-yard medley at 1:54.29.

Ethan Esparza began with the backstroke at 26.71, Alwin Arellano’s breaststroke at 31.37, Wayne Rilliet’s butterfly and Anthony Linares’s freestyle at 25.95.

