Rainer pouring offense

Eryn Rainer scores for the Longhorns during the first set of Tuesday’s match with Travis.

 Herald Photo By Nick Irene

RICHMOND — An instant classic was waged on Tuesday night as the Travis Lady Tigers came back from an 0-2 deficit to overtake George Ranch for sole possession of the No. 2 seed in District 20-6A.

The match’s start replicated much like the teams’ first meeting this season on Sept. 2 where one team wins the first two sets.

In the first match, Travis took a 2-0 lead before George Ranch rallied to force a fifth set.

However, unlike the Lady Tigers’ feat, the Longhorns could not complete the comeback.

The Longhorns got off to a hot start by winning the first sets 25-22 and 25-18.

Travis Head Coach Rachel Kessler noticed many unforced mistakes on as the Lady Tigers struggled early.

“We missed a lot of serves which was our biggest error,” Kessler said. “I flipped a few of the hitters to fix that and that saved us. It gave us more kill points we needed. Sometimes we psych ourselves out and I think that hurt us in the beginning.”

