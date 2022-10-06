Rainer pouring offense

RICHMOND — An instant classic was waged on Tuesday night as the Travis Lady Tigers came back from an 0-2 deficit to overtake George Ranch for sole possession of the No. 2 seed in District 20-6A.
The match’s start replicated much like the teams’ first meeting this season on Sept. 2 where one team wins the first two sets.
In the first match, Travis took a 2-0 lead before George Ranch rallied to force a fifth set.
However, unlike the Lady Tigers’ feat, the Longhorns could not complete the comeback.
The Longhorns got off to a hot start by winning the first sets 25-22 and 25-18.
Travis Head Coach Rachel Kessler noticed many unforced mistakes on as the Lady Tigers struggled early.
“We missed a lot of serves which was our biggest error,” Kessler said. “I flipped a few of the hitters to fix that and that saved us. It gave us more kill points we needed. Sometimes we psych ourselves out and I think that hurt us in the beginning.”
Madison Herrera was a massive contributor to the Longhorn advantage serving seven of the team’s 16 aces.
Ryan Williams and Isabella Marino led Travis’ rally efforts with a combined 20 kills in the following three sets.
The Lady Tigers won the following two sets, 27-25 and 25-17, to force a fifth set.
The teams went point-for-point in the match-clinching frame, but Travis pulled through in the end, 23-21.
An elated and exhausted Kessler credited her team’s incredible comeback to sweep a “talented” George Ranch squad.
“We knew we were in for a fight against George Ranch,” Kessler said. “When these girls are up and they are feeling good and their energy is great, we look unbeatable. George Ranch had in the first two, but if we wanted to be second, we had to go in and change the momentum.”
George Ranch Head Coach Cheyenne Forshee shared the mental exhaustion after the tough loss.
“We had the momentum and we did what we needed to do in the first two,” Forshee said. “Going into the third, we literally let it go. I kept reminding them we needed to close one more set but the momentum was on Travis’ side and it was hard to take it back.”
Sydney Bryant led the Longhorns with 17 kills, followed by Eryn Rainer’s dozen and Avery Ameen’s 10.
Travis’ win ends a six-match winning streak for the Longhorns and propels the Lady Tigers to second place in District 20-6A behind Ridge Point.
George Ranch sits comfortably at the third seed at 8-3 in the district, ahead of Austin at 6-4.
The Longhorns also own the tiebreaker over the Lady Bulldogs because of the season sweep.
