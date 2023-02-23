Princewill jammingKarunwi hit hard

HOUSTON — The Falcons’ season came to a disappointing end on Tuesday as the Sterling Raiders rallied in the second half to eliminate Foster at Barnett Fieldhouse.
Last year, the Falcons cruised over the Raiders in the bi-district round, 68-53.
Unfortunately, the Falcons ran into a different Raider team in the rematch.
Tuesday’s game was tightly contested throughout, as Sterling had an early 16-14 lead after the first.
Foster would have its best showing in the second quarter with a 24-15 run to put the Falcons up by seven going into the locker room.
Sterling dominated the second half with a 30-17 run in the final 16 minutes to bounce the Falcons out of the playoffs.
Head Coach Reuben Fatheree cited multiple mishaps that doomed the Falcons’ chances late in the game.
“I felt at halftime we did a great job executing and doing what we wanted in our gameplan but I told them to understand that momentum may swing and we had to slow down and answer,” Fatheree said. “We could’ve answered in the two or three final plays that just didn’t go our way.”
In his final game as a Falcon, Jace Jones had a team-leading 15 points.
Junior Bode Karunwi scored 14, followed by Braden Smith’s eight, Jaime Archelle’s five, Daniel Humphrey’s four, Jalen Stephanson’s three, Joe Garcia’s two, CJ White’s two and Jeremy Freeman’s two.
White led with eight rebounds.
This is the first season since the 2019-20 campaign where the Falcons did not win a playoff game.
Despite that, Fatheree was pleased about how the season went.
The Falcons began the season 5-12 before winning 10 of their 14 District 20-5A games.
“They kept coming and believing as we fought through finding our chemistry so it was definitely a successful season,” Fatheree said. “Anytime you’re in the playoffs it’s a successful season. We had to go through a lot of young guys and we were able to stay the course and win enough to make the playoffs.”
Sterling won its first postseason game since the 2015-16 season.
The Raiders move on to the area round to play Manvel.
The winner of that game will play the winner of Fulshear and Port Arthur Memorial in the regional quarterfinals.
FULSHEAR — Won, not done.
The Fulshear Chargers are moving on in the boys 5A state playoffs after knocking off Sharpstown 66-51 Tuesday at Fulshear High School, advancing the team to the area round for the second time in school history.
The Chargers have now won 14 of their last 16 games.
Fulshear (18-17) advances to take on Port Arthur Memorial Friday at 7 p.m. at Lee College in Baytown. The Titans (28-8) moved on by beating Friendswood 66-28 Tuesday at Summer Creek High School in Humble.
Port Arthur Memorial won 5A-17 with a record of 13-1 and has won 18 games in a row dating back to a 58-52 loss at Beaumont United Dec. 21.
Sharpstown’s season ends with a mark of 15-13.
Tickets to the Chargers’ game Friday are $5 cash at the door.
