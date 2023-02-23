 Skip to main content
Princewill jammingKarunwi hit hard

HOUSTON — The Falcons’ season came to a disappointing end on Tuesday as the Sterling Raiders rallied in the second half to eliminate Foster at Barnett Fieldhouse.

Last year, the Falcons cruised over the Raiders in the bi-district round, 68-53.

Unfortunately, the Falcons ran into a different Raider team in the rematch.

Tuesday’s game was tightly contested throughout, as Sterling had an early 16-14 lead after the first.

Foster would have its best showing in the second quarter with a 24-15 run to put the Falcons up by seven going into the locker room.

Sterling dominated the second half with a 30-17 run in the final 16 minutes to bounce the Falcons out of the playoffs.

Head Coach Reuben Fatheree cited multiple mishaps that doomed the Falcons’ chances late in the game.

