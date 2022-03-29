Preview: Difficulty curve ramps up for Fort Bend teams in area round

Girls
Region III-6A
Ridge Point (22-0) vs. Cy-Fair (21-2)
Tuesday, March 29, 6 p.m., Cy-Fair HS’s Bobcat Stadium, Cypress, TX
The Lady Panthers will be road warriors in Cypress, playing at Cy-Fair’s home field Bobcat Stadium on Tuesday.
Cy-Fair comes into the area round after beating Houston Heights, 7-1. The Lady Bobcats were second in District 17-6A behind only Stratford. Ridge Point will look to avenge a 3-1 loss to Cy-Fair at Tompkins High School last year. The Lady Bobcats scored two second-half goals to pull out the win after the match was 1-1 at halftime.
Region III-5A
Foster (21-3-1) vs. Barbers Hill (14-6)
Tuesday, March 29, 7:30 p.m, Alvin ISD’s Freedom Field, Alvin ISD’s Freedom Field
For the second year in a row, Foster will be playing Barbers Hill in the second round of the playoffs. The Lady Falcons won the match 4-0 last year; all four goal-scorers return for the 2022 match: Angelica Bochus, Kaitlyn Walsch and Addison Ziebold.
Barbers Hill finished second in District 21-5A behind Port Neches-Groves with an 11-1 record. In the bi-district round, the Lady Eagles beat Goose Creek Memorial 2-1.
Kempner (13-9-1) vs. Manvel (16-7-2)
Tuesday, March 29, 5:30 p.m., Alvin ISD’s Freedom Field, Rosharon, TX
The Lady Cougars of Kempner face Manvel Tuesday at Freedom Field, which started their 2022 playoff run with a bang last week. In the bi-district round, the Lady Mavericks defeated District 21-5A champion Port Neches-Groves 2-1.
Senior Hillary Griffin and freshman Chelsea Cross scored goals in the victory.
Kempner will hope to keep scoring down with a challenging defensive strategy and score off the counter-attack. The Lady Cougars have allowed only 20 goals in 25 games this season.
The Lady Cougars will have to focus on Griffin on defense, who leads Manvel in scoring with 18 goals and Caitlin Roach, who has nine assists.
Fulshear (14-7-4) vs. Friendswood (23-1)
Tuesday, March 29, 7 p.m., Stafford MSD Stadium, Stafford, TX
The challenge ramps up quickly for Fulshear in Round 2 against Friendswood. The Chargers face the 16-0 District 22-5A champions Tuesday at Stafford MSD Stadium in Stafford.
The Lady Mustangs defeated Nederland in the bi-district round, 6-0, behind hat tricks for Cameryn Peter and Olivia Schmidt.
Schmidt leads the team to score 30 goals, averaging a goal and an assist per contest. Peter, senior Emma Saldana and Brooke Spinks have over 10 goals this season.
Fulshear’s offense will go through Ellie Mikeska, who scored two goals in the Chargers’ bi-district win.
Region III-4A
Needville (19-5-3) vs. Lumberton (17-3-1)
Tuesday, March 29, 6 p.m., Huffman Hargrave HS’s Falcon Stadium, Huffman, TX
The Needville Lady Jays’ return to the playoffs saw the program’s first playoff win since 2019. It was also the same year Needville won its last area playoff match.
Needville will seek another area victory Tuesday at Huffman Hargrave High School’s Falcon Stadium against Lumberton.
The Lady Raiders beat Splendora 8-0 to open their playoff run after going 12-0 in District 21-4A, beating Hardin-Jefferson, Little Cypress-Mauriceville and Vidor. This season, Lumberton has defeated 5A programs Barbers Hill, Lake Creek, and Fulshear.
Lumberton defeated Columbia in the area round last year, 5-0.
Boys
Region III-6A
Ridge Point (11-4-6) vs. Houston Lamar (18-3-1)
Tuesday, March 29, 7:30 p.m., Houston ISD’s Delmar Stadium, Houston, TX
On Tuesday, the Ridge Point Panthers will trade Rhodes Stadium for Delmar Stadium to play against a Houston ISD power, Houston Lamar.
The Texans were the District 18-6A champion with an 11-1 record and beat Northbrook 4-2 in the bi-district round.
Ridge Point will have to contain a Lamar offense averaging nearly three goals per game.
Region III-5A
Kempner (18-2-1) vs. Galena Park (13-3-3)
Tuesday, March 29, 6 p.m., Friendswood HS’s Henry Winston Stadium, Friendswood, TX
The historic season for the Kempner boys will continue Tuesday at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood against Galen Park.
The Yellowjackets finished third in District 21-5A and earned a 2-0 win over La Porte in the bi-district round.
Galena Park made it to the third round of the playoffs last year, beating Galveston Ball and Lamar Consolidated before losing to Friendswood.
Foster (15-5-2) vs. Texas City (10-10-3)
Tuesday, March 29,7:30 p.m., Sheldon ISD’s Panther Stadium, Houston, TX
The Foster Falcons will be fighting the Houston traffic to face Texas City in the area playoffs to play at Sheldon ISD Stadium Tuesday. The Stingarees pulled off the shootout upset of Port Neches-Groves last week in the bi-district round.
Texas City has scored only 21 goals in 24 games while allowing only 22 goals. The Stingarees’ margin for error is small, but Texas City has made it work. Senior Alexis Beltran leads Texas City in scoring with 11 goals and five assists.
Region III-4A
Stafford (16-5-4) vs. Huffman Hargrave (8-9-5)
Tuesday, March 29, 5:30 p.m., Houston ISD’s Delmar Stadium, Houston, TX
The Spartans will hit the big stage at Houston ISD’s Delmar Stadium Tuesday against Huffman Hargrave. The Falcons come into the second round after Hargrave beat Lumberton 3-1 in the bi-district game.
Corbin Gillespie, Isaac Perez and Oswaldo Suastes scored a goal for the Falcons.
Alexis Rodriguez leads Hargrave in scoring with 13 goals, while Suastes has nine assists to lead the team.
Stafford will lean on Aron Maldonado for scoring with a team-high 13, while Jonathan Rivas has five assists.
