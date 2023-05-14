 Skip to main content
Power outage blacks out Foster-Barbers Hill game 1

Low

Foster first baseman Jackson Low tags out the Barbers Hill batter during Thursday’s game one of the area round best-of-three series at Kingwood High School.

 By Nick Irene nirene@fbherald.com

KINGWOOD — Game one of the area round series between Foster and Barber’s Hill was halted prematurely on Thursday after a power outage at Kingwood High School forced the game to be concluded on Friday.

The Falcons and Eagles were amid a 3-1 affair with Barbers Hill on top before the ballpark’s light fixture suddenly blacked out the field.

The game was in the top of the sixth with Foster’s Ridge Aventurado at the plate with Micah Dean at first and one out.

Never in his 24 years of coaching has Foster Head Coach Mick Tosch seen a game postponed because the lights shut off.

“This is definitely a first for me,” Tosch said.

During the game, the first four innings were dominated by both pitchers.

Foster’s Chase Batten and Barbers Hill’s Ayden Mooring did not allow much through the first half of game one allowing a combined two hits with seven strikeouts.

