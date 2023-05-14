Power outage blacks out Foster-Barbers Hill game 1

KINGWOOD — Game one of the area round series between Foster and Barber’s Hill was halted prematurely on Thursday after a power outage at Kingwood High School forced the game to be concluded on Friday.
The Falcons and Eagles were amid a 3-1 affair with Barbers Hill on top before the ballpark’s light fixture suddenly blacked out the field.
The game was in the top of the sixth with Foster’s Ridge Aventurado at the plate with Micah Dean at first and one out.
Never in his 24 years of coaching has Foster Head Coach Mick Tosch seen a game postponed because the lights shut off.
“This is definitely a first for me,” Tosch said.
During the game, the first four innings were dominated by both pitchers.
Foster’s Chase Batten and Barbers Hill’s Ayden Mooring did not allow much through the first half of game one allowing a combined two hits with seven strikeouts.
The Eagles couldn’t cash in on multiple opportunities to score in the early going, starting by loading the bases in the first.
Barbers Hill again struggled early on to bring runners home, leaving two on second and third to exit the third inning and one on second at the end of the fourth.
The Eagles finally broke through in the bottom of the fifth after Gage Kimble blasted a three-run homer to right field.
Tosch remains confident his Falcons can show more at the plate and cut out walking their opponents.
Despite Batten not allowing many hits, the junior walked six. Alex Burnell and Josh Ramirez were the only Falcons to register hits.
“We just got to throw strikes and put the ball in play a little better than we have,” Tosch said.
Foster began a rally in the sixth, with Walker Owens crossing home following the Eagles’ third error of the game.
Second baseman Joe Ponder mishandled the ground ball, allowing Dean to reach first and score Owens.
As the momentum seemed to swing Foster’s way, the ballpark lights shut off and would not be restored before sundown.
The delay lasted about 20 minutes before the umpires officially suspended the game.
Tosch felt a bit disappointed with the outage’s timing when things looked to be finally going Foster’s way.
“We started to answer, and yeah, all of a sudden, the lights went out,” Tosch said. “Hopefully, we can pick it up where we left off. We will find out where we are because we haven’t been through this.”
Game one resumed at Atascocita High School at 5 p.m. on Friday, followed by game two later that evening.
If necessary, game three was to be played on Saturday at 1 p.m.
