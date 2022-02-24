Polk saving the pass

The Foster Lady Falcons were one bucket away from moving on through the regional quarterfinals but the Manvel Lady Mavericks edged out a physical, defensive 33-31 win Tuesday night at George Ranch High School.
Neither team took control of Tuesday’s game with five points being the largest lead.
Defense ruled throughout the contest as Foster had difficulties combating Manvel’s height advantage in the paint.
The struggles led to a five-point first quarter for the Lady Falcons. However, Manvel couldn’t capitalize off the Foster offensive woes and led only 9-5 at the end of one.
Foster’s offense found some rhythm late in the first half behind back-to-back three balls from Louisiana University commit Imani Ivery.
In her final game as a Lady Falcon, Ivery led with 11 points followed by fellow senior Brianna Garza with 10.
The second half continued to be competitive as Manvel took a slight advantage at the end of the third, up 25-24.
A pair of threes for Jordyn Marshall and Mercedes Mancha late in the fourth regained the Manvel lead at 33-28.
Garza cut the lead to two with a three-pointer with less than two minutes to go. However, the Lady Mavericks possessed the ball and drained the clock down to just 17 seconds to go.
Head Coach Satrivia Williams-Smith relied on her defense to get the must-needed stop.
“We tried to ice them and track(trap?) that little guard and were trying to prevent anyone from coming in to help,” Williams-Smith said. “Fouling was the second option and I thought we could trap them. We did not execute that part and that allowed them to run a lot of time off. We knew coming in that this one was going to be one of the toughest of the season. We knew we had to come in with another level of focus and practice everything from a defensive standout and it just didn’t go our way.”
The Lady Falcons got one last opportunity but the game-tying shot was wide of the basket.
Williams-Smith remains optimistic that next season’s squad will bring the same fight and energy as years past.
The Lady Falcons will also be losing key contributors Laurelle Ihekona and Sydney Freeman.
“These seniors have learned to battle and fight and a lot of people didn’t think we would be in this position,” Williams-Smith said. “These kids had to play with some shadows and they paved their own way and became solid basketball players as a result. We are always going to work hard no matter our roster or schedule. Expect a program that produces the hardest working girls.”
Manvel moves on to the regional semifinals to play College Station which defeated Weiss 63-40 Tuesday.
Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. Friday.
Foster finishes its 2021-22 season at 22-9, 15-1 and District 24-5A champs.
