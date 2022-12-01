Polak headlines Needville honors

The Needville Lady Jays had their third-straight season with a playoff win and the future remains bright with the latest all-district selections.
Although the Blue Jays finished with a 20-25 record — Needville’s lowest win total since the 2013 season — the volleyball program seems to be in good hands as many young Lady Jays earned all District 24-4A awards.
As a freshman, Avery Polak earned Newcomer of the Year honors in District 24-4A.
The rookie outside hitter led the Lady Jays in kills with 246, averaging a team-high 2.2 kills per set.
Junior libero Skylar Butler was the lone Lady Jay to win first-team all-district honors.
Butler led with 45 aces, 87 assists and 520 digs.
Second-team honors went to junior setter/outside hitter Aubrey Chumchal and senior outside hitter Hailey Parker.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.