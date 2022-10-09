Playoffs loom for area tennis teams

Saturday’s district certification by the University Scholastic League marks the end of the regular season and the start of the postseason journey for the state’s team tennis programs on the hunt for playoff glory.
Teams placing first through fourth in their respective districts qualify for the postseason Several local teams are looking to stamp their mark on the tournament, which opens Monday.
For just the second time in school history, and first time since 2019, the Terry Rangers are heading to the playoffs.
The Rangers clinched a postseason berth Sept. 20 with a 10-9 win over Randle in the district finale. Terry coach Robert Escamilla was named Ranger Coach of the Month Oct. 5.
Terry travels to Sugar Land Monday to take on Kempner in its first 5A Bi-District playoff game at 4 p.m. Lamar Consolidated, returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2010, kicks off its 5A postseason run Tuesday at 5 p.m. when the Mustangs travel to Galena Park to take on the Yellow Jackets.
“This season has been a great testament to the hard work of our seniors who have improved so much and led this team to the playoffs after three years of struggling,” Lamar coach Brandon Strother said. “We won 91 matches this year, which more than doubled last year’s team.
“We are excited about the playoffs but we do not want the season to end, so we are preparing for multiple playoff rounds,” Strother added.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.