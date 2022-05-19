Playoff preview: Needville baseball, EB softball face tough challenges

The following are playoff series previews for Fort Bend area regional semifinals for softball and regional quarterfinals for baseball:
East Bernard Brahmarettes (29-5) vs. Franklin Lady Lions (32-3)
The East Bernard High School softball team is searching for its second-straight trip to the regional finals this weekend against Franklin.
The Brahmarettes have knocked out Onalaska, Huntington and New Waverly to reach the Region III-3A semifinals.
The East Bernard-Franklin series will be played at Navasota High School on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The winner of the series will play against the District 17-3A champion Lorena or District 21-3A champion Diboll. East Bernard lost to Diboll in the regional championship series last year.
The District 20-3A champion, Franklin, has mowed down Cameron Yoe, Troy and West to reach Round 4.
During district play, Freshman Traci Lowry led the Lady Lions, batting .333 (8x24) with seven RBIs and five doubles. The Lady Lions had eight batters with an average of over .333 during district contests. Sophomore Reese Cottrell hit two home runs, drove nine and collected six walks in 23 at-bats.
Cottrell is also the No. 1 starter for Franklin with a 1.20 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 41 district innings pitched. She has 34 strikeouts and 12 walks over six starts.
Needville Blue Jays (25-6) vs. Sinton Pirates (30-1)
This weekend, the Needville Blue Jays and Sinton Pirates will play in two top-quality baseball facilities. The three-game series will start in Sweeny at Bulldog Field before switching to Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi for the final two games if needed.
The Pirates are the No. 1 team in 4A per the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association, while Needville checks in at No. 9.
Sinton reached the state semifinals last season, sweeping Sweeny in Round 3 on the way to Round Rock — losing to Rusk in the state tournament.
The Pirates have defeated Brazosport (10-0, 14-1) and Wimberley (13-1, 9-8) in four games to start their playoff run.
Sinton is led on offense by Blake Mitchell, Rylan Galvan and Canon Chester. Each member of the trio hit over 10 extra-base hits during District 26-4A play. Galvan had six home runs in 12 games, while Mitchell drove in 26 RBIs. Galvan and Marco Gonzales each had 20 hits over the same stretch.
Sinton also has four pitchers that have been lights out. Wyatt Wiatrek (27 IP), Braeden Brown (21 IP), Aidan Moody (14 IP) and Mitchell (14 IP) have allowed five earned runs over 76 innings. Wiatrek has struck out 43 and walked six over 27 innings, while Brown has 32 strikeouts and six walks over 21 innings.
The winner of the series will take on the victor of Tuloso Midway and Alice.
Ridge Point Panthers (27-4) vs. Katy Tompkins Falcons (29-2)
No.10-ranked Ridge Point Panthers’ path in the playoffs gets even more challenging this weekend against the No. 3-ranked team in 6A per the TXSBCA, Katy Tompkins.
Tompkins knocked out Elkins in two games before the Falcons beat Houston Lamar in three games.
The Falcons hope to return to the regional semifinals again after losing to Strake Jesuit.
The Panthers defeated Seven Lakes and Houston Westside to reach the regional quarterfinals.
The three-game series will start at Ridge Point on Thursday before moving to Tompkins on Friday and finishing at Seven Lakes on Saturday, if necessary.
Jack Little and Jace LaViolette have led the Tompkins offense during district play. Little battled .511 (23x45) with 10 extra-base hits and 24 RBIs in 12 games. LaViolette batted .650 (26x40) with 27 RBIs and 16 extra-base hits including six home runs.
Landon West and Ty Dangley are other bats to keep an eye on; the pair has combined for 25 RBIs.
The top two arms for Tompkins are Trevor Esparza and Solomon Rotberg. The duo has pitched 56 district innings, allowing only eight earned runs. Esparza has struck out 35 and walked eight over 32 innings, while Rotberg has struck out 26 and walked 15 in 24 innings.
